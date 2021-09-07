The Board of Cleveland County Commissioners on Monday continued to adjust committees once held by the now-dissolved budget board by renewing an infrastructure committee.
The resolution states the committee will “review, discuss and analyze the present and future infrastructure needs” of the county, including the courthouse, parking and other county buildings. The committee will make recommendations to the board for consideration regarding “infrastructure planning and implementation.”
County Assessor Doug Warr, Court Clerk Marilyn Williams, County Project Brian Wint, Cleveland County Undersheriff Kent Ritche and, at District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland's suggestion, board chair Darry Stacy are appointed. The committee will elect its members, according to chair and vice-chair.
After Commissioners Stacy and District 3 Harold Haralson voted 2-1 to dissolve the budget board in January, related committees that the board created were left to be continued at the commission’s discretion. Thus far, the Employee Benefits Committee has been continued, and Monday, the Infrastructure Committee.
County Clerk Tammy Belinson said the committee meetings will be open to the public and agendas will be posted publicly. The committee will schedule future meetings, the resolution reads.
Belinson said the budget board put the committee together. The committee has had oversight over the capital fund for courthouse and county property improvements.
“They had a capital improvement fund for things like adding onto the courthouse, lighting, the [proposed] parking garage when it was still in play and other improvements,” she said.
Commissioners have already approved money from the capital fund for county improvements. Following the board's April decision to spend $7.3 million on the Financial Center building for county offices – a move that was met with criticism by other elected officials following the budget board's demise – the capital fund dropped from $24 million to $16.7 million.
No specific projects were discussed or proposed Monday for the infrastructure committee, but the county has adopted a masterplan to expand the courthouse complex grounds. Included in the plan is a healthy living complex, The Well, that’s now under construction.
The fund has dipped nearly to its levels in 2017, when it held $15 million. Stacy told The Transcript at the time that it was “not enough money” to proceed with the masterplan, but that the county would continue to save money and apply for grants to offset costs for future improvements.
Stacy said the purchase of the Financial Center building saved the county $16 million.