The recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill is championed by leaders on both sides of the aisle in Norman but opposed by the city’s United States Representative.
The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will provide $5 billion to Oklahoma passed the House on Friday and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden later this week. It was praised by Norman Mayor Breea Clark and members of the city’s business community.
Clark, a Democrat, said attendees on a White House intergovernmental affairs call Monday were told they should get more guidance on how the money will be allocated in the coming weeks.
While the bill is expected by many to benefit the state as a whole, Norman’s representative Tom Cole, R-Moore, blasted the bill as “abominable” and said since it’s unpaid for, according to the Congressional Budget Office, it will add nearly $256 billion to the national debt — something he said he couldn’t support since he was “told it was gonna be paid for.”
“Honestly, (Oklahoma) probably didn't do nearly as well in it as had it gone through the normal process,” Cole told The Transcript during a September interview. “We have to remember the bill was basically negotiated by about 15 senators and didn't go through the Senate Public Works Committee, we're Inhofe’s a former chairman, and has a pretty big stick. So, let me make a bold prediction: the 15 people that (negotiated) for it, their states did pretty well.”
Contrary to Oklahoma’s entire Washington delegation, who all voted against the bill, a bipartisan group of mayors and business leaders in the state vocally supported the legislation and praised its passage.
Scott Martin, Republican president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said he believes Norman stands to benefit from this package and looks forward to seeing how it is utilized to improve city infrastructure.
“I’m extremely hopeful that this investment in infrastructure will go a long ways at improving critical needs that Norman has,” he said. “First and foremost, after nearly a decade of overwhelming support and passage by the voters, I hope that 36 Northwest and Indian Hills will get the effective federal match that we've all been waiting for.”
Clark agreed with Martin, saying money for the 36 NW and Indian Hills intersection must be a priority. She said it's a "very dangerous intersection" they've been waiting to pay to fix, and this package will hopefully provide the federal funding needed.
Additionally, Clark said she wants to use the money to help repair the city’s dilapidated bridges. Of the city’s 77 bridges, more than half are on a list for replacement in the next 15 years. Four are impassible for school buses and firetrucks, city official say. Between 2021 and 2025, the city hopes to replace five at a cost of $13.1 million, city records show.
Although nobody has gotten injured it’s an issue Clark doesn’t want to gamble with and hopes to allocate money to address, she said.
“I'm excited to really use the federal dollars as how they were purposed: to address local infrastructure issues,” she said. “Because infrastructure is truly, I think, the backbone of a quality of life experience and a safe quality of life experience here in our community.”
Some other key projects Martin hopes are paid for through this package are Norman’s significant stormwater infrastructure need and they city’s public transportation systems to help them prepare for when the Regional Transit Authority — a partnership with other municipalities in the Oklahoma City metro for public transportation options — comes online.
The Transit Authority has not been implemented yet and will be voted on in the coming years, Clark said. But the infrastructure money could help municipalities fund their own local transportation systems so that when RTA comes online it can be implemented in a smooth manner, she said.
“I wish we were further along with [the RTA] to actually have federal funds be utilized for that, I'm concerned that because we're not ready, that I don't know if we can use the funds in those ways,” Clark said. “But each community needs to have their own public transportation system in place to be able to take advantage of the RTA system when it does come online … So using the infrastructure bill dollars to make sure we have our internal public transportation system in place as best as possible will help us more fully utilize RTA when it comes online.”
It is not completely known how the money will be divided, Clark said. But, as of now, she said it is her understanding that some of the money will be disbursed directly to municipalities, some will be competitive grants and some will go to the state.
It’s just unknown as to what money falls into which category, she said.
“I know all municipalities are excited to see these funds in their community in whichever way that is,” Clark said.