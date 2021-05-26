With the Senate still in deep negotiations about an infrastructure plan, Oklahoma’s senior senator has put together a plan to invest in rural roads and highways that he hopes will be included in the president’s final infrastructure package.
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., will share the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 with the Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday.
As President Joe Biden pushes heavily for a bipartisan infrastructure package, Inhofe, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-VA., and Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del., have put together a bipartisan portion of the plan that focuses predominantly on highways, bridges and rural roads.
Among other things, the highway bill would put $2 billion into a transportation grant program specifically for rural roads, an investment that would help states like Oklahoma, said Luke Holland, Inhofe’s chief of staff.
“Investment at all levels, state and federal, yields success and brings a renewed focus on our rural two lane system,” said Tim Gatz, Oklahoma’s secretary of transportation. “As a rural state with 9,000 plus miles of rural two lane highways … recognizing this as a critical component and providing new investment opportunities is significant. So we’re so pleased.”
The highway bill also provides a categorical exemption to gathering lines for oil and natural gas production, Holland said.
“So for the gathering lines and the small pipelines that are connected between the wells and storage facilities where the transmission pipelines are, those would no longer be required to have environmental reviews in most cases because of the categorical exemption being provided,” Holland said. “That’s a significant development for our friends in the oil and gas industry.”
Holland emphasized that many environmental protection regulations were left out of this piece of legislation, which is a rarity coming from a Democrat-chaired Environment and Public Works committee.
“I think it’s also important for us to highlight the things that were not included in this legislation,” he said. ”Certainly, coming out of the Environment and Public Works Committee, there could have been a lot more that was included on environmental rights and for the most part those were largely left out. It’s really a pretty clean bill.”
This plan also helps businesses like Loves and Quick Trip, which are headquartered in Oklahoma, Holland said. There was a push to commercialize the rest areas on interstates and allow the states to take them over, a move Inhofe blocked.
“Senator Inhofe was able to block the inclusion of any commercialization of interstate rest areas, so that the private sector can continue to make those investments and move forward,” Holland said.
The legislation will also provide funding for current interchange construction at I-240 and I-235 outside of Oklahoma City stretching to the Norman area.
“Quite coincidentally, that particular project connects two major projects that are undergoing huge infrastructure changes,” said Roy Williams, CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce. “One being the expansion of Will Rogers World Airport, and the other being Tinker Air Force Base. Both are in major expansion roles, and this particular project connects those, as well as many others.”
This highway bill uses the same formula as Inhofe’s 2005 bill, which brought nearly $2.8 billion to Oklahoma to use toward infrastructure. This package will propose $303.5 billion toward the Federal Highway Program, and will increase the amount of money Oklahoma gets by 21% over the 2005 bill.
Infrastructure proposal
Inhofe’s legislation is set to be marked up in committee Wednesday, and will ultimately be part of the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package Republicans are set present to the Biden administration Thursday.
“I am looking forward to the markup of the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 in committee today,” Inhofe said in a statement. “Many have heard me say it before. It is my firm belief that Congress has two main priorities: Building roads and defending America. Today, we have the opportunity to pass truly bipartisan work that reflects the needs of Oklahoma’s infrastructure and America alike.”
The Republicans released their counteroffer to Biden’s $1.7 trillion plan last week. Inhofe has played a significant role in engineering the physical infrastructure portion of the legislation, Holland said.
“So Capitol is really taking the lead, along with a number of other committees, on negotiating with the White House on a broad infrastructure proposal that expanded beyond just the scope of a highway bill,” Holland said. “So, the highway bill that we’re marking up tomorrow is the biggest piece of that … Oftentimes, the way that Congress — and the Senate in particular — are organized, we have a big initiative that cuts across multiple committees … and those different components of a big initiative would get combined together on the floor after each committee has marked up their sections of the bill.”
The highway bill Inhofe is proposing Wednesday is usually the portion of an infrastructure package that has the most bipartisan support because generally, legislators on both sides of the aisle agree that roads, bridges and highways are essential.
Holland pointed out that the last couple of highway bills have passed with over 75 votes in the Senate.
“There’s negotiations going on with the White House about what the overall package should look like,” Holland said. “Then the highway bill is part of that, it’s just the first mover and it’s generally the most bipartisan. It’s a good sign toward the overall bipartisan infrastructure package that the highway bill is moving forward.”
