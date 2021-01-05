OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready has named Kim Bailey as General Counsel for the Oklahoma Insurance Department.
Bailey currently serves as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
While at the Worker’s Comp Commission, Bailey reviewed self-insured and third-party administrator applications, implemented their electronic filing system for all workers’ compensation carriers, managed appeals to the Commission and developed final orders.
Kim currently handles employment law issues, ensures compliance with laws related to over 70 federal grants, and advises staff on a wide array of regulatory and compliance issues at the state department of health. This includes managing administrative hearings and litigation matters.
Over the past several months, she has navigated a wide array of unprecedented legal questions arising from Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response, many of which are related to HIPAA compliance and protecting personally identifiable information (PII) under state law.
Kim worked with the governor’s team and secretary of state’s counsel to draft emergency executive orders and oversaw finance’s administration of over $200 million in CARES Act funds received by the state.
“I am excited about this new challenge and look forward to working with Commissioner Mulready and the team at OID in this new role,” Bailey said. “I believe my previous roles will benefit the agency. I have always been an advocate for Oklahoma consumers and the mission of the Oklahoma Insurance Department is vital to serving both consumers and businesses.”
Bailey will begin her new role Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.