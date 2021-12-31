From failed insurrections to an attempted censure of Oklahoma GOP mainstays, local politics mirrored the chaos of the national landscape in 2021.
After a year of covering everything from a controversial Senate race to the impact of the McGirt decision, The Transcript is reflecting on three of the biggest stories in politics from 2021.
The attack on democracy
After the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol, The Transcript not only Oklahoma political leaders’ statements and releases condemning the violence happening at the Capitol, but what they did in the moments leading up to the riot.
All five of Oklahoma’s representatives voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election, echoing the Big Lie that the election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump. The decision had repercussions, including financial consequences — in 2020, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., received over $80,000 in political contributions from organizations that then decided to suspend political contributions to politicians who objected to Biden’s Electoral College certification.
Oklahoma’s two Senators took a different approach. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R, never intended on objecting, and said Biden won the election fairly. Sen. James Lankford, R, planned to object to the certification, and was voicing his objection on the Senate floor when then-Vice President Mike Pence was rushed off the floor and senators were told protestors had breached the Capitol.
Lankford came back and withdrew his objection.
The Senate race and the Oklahoma GOP
After Lankford, who is up for re-election in 2022, withdrew his objection, GOP hardliners in Oklahoma began using his decision as a talking point against him.,
John Bennet, chair of the Oklahoma GOP, endorsed Lankford’s primary challenger Jackson Lahmeyer in an unusual move considering Lankford’s incumbency. Bennett also tried to censure Lankford and Inhofe for not objecting to the results.
The censure measure ultimately failed, but also reflected the direction the state party has taken. Inhofe, who has served Oklahoma in Congress since 1987, was almost censured because of his decision to reject conspiracy theories.
Transcript reporting also revealed that the state Republican party was in poor financial condition, raising very little money and spending more than it raised. The state Democratic party had more money on hand than the state GOP at one point in 2021.
McGirt decision and tribal sovereignty
In 2020, the Supreme Court of the United States found that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished by Congress. The decision was later applied to the other major tribes, leaving much of Eastern Oklahoma under tribal jurisdiction.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt fought hard this year to have McGirt overturned, but not everybody in his party has agreed with his stance.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, has been a vocal advocate for tribal sovereignty, both in Congress and in Oklahoma.
Cole filed a number of bills this session dealing with Tribal relations and one bill specifically dealing with the McGirt decision, but Stitt’s office didn’t approve of the legislation.
While Stitt believes the decision should be overturned completely (instead of Oklahoma working within McGirt to partner with the tribes), Cole welcomes the decision and what it means for tribal sovereignty, and wants to see the government work hand in hand with the tribes to make Oklahoma thrive, he said in an interview.