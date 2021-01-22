The intersection of Porter Avenue and Rock Creek Road will be an all-way stop with stop signs from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday while work to replace the traffic signal controller cabinet is completed.
Drivers should plan extra travel time or locate an alternate route. This project is weather permitting.
Questions can be directed to David Riesland, city transportation engineer, at 329-0528 or by email at David.Riesland@NormanOK.gov.
