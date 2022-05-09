Federal authorities say an Oklahoma man pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says Jerry Ryals, from Fort Gibson, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Friday to a charge of civil disorder. Ryals, an apprentice electrician, illegally walked through or stayed in several areas of the Capitol building, taking photos and videos after being told to go outside. In one video, he said, “They are tear gassing, throwing flash bangs, pepper spray, but we will not concede.” He is set to be sentenced Oct. 18 and faces up to five years in prison.