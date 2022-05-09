Allegations against Norman Fire Chief Travis King have reached the need for an executive session between the Norman City Council, City Manager Darrel Pyle and city attorneys, the agenda indicates.
Ward 3 City Councilor Kelly Lynn attempted to raise concerns during councilor comment at two recent meetings, but Mayor Breea Clark interrupted him and forbade him to continue, as his comments were “out of order” and not “a time to air grievances,” she said.
The council will meet in executive session Tuesday prior to the regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss if the council will “direct the city manager to investigate possible misconduct or incompetence of the chief of the fire department,” the agenda item reads.
Lynn said he was pleased to see his concerns taken seriously.
“Hopefully we will learn the truth in regard to any allegations,” Lynn said in a statement to the newspaper Monday. “I trust in our city manager to take appropriate measures as the situation may dictate.”
The session also will include discussion on a 2016 lawsuit against the International Association of Fire Fighters and union president, Matthew Hart, Travis King and the city filed by three fire inspectors — David Randolph, Jonathan Wilk and Dean Green, all IAFF union members — and Fire Marshal Fred Henderson.
The plaintiffs alleged they were subjected to a hostile workplace environment “created by certain members of the IAFF which became far worse upon election of and pursuant to the leadership of Hart,” the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit also claimed that fire inspectors and fire investigators “are treated as lesser employees” than other members of the fire department and are subjected to “being ridiculed and criticized” unfairly.
The lawsuit accused Hart of excluding these members from casting votes on union matters “or even being heard by other members” as they were not provided notice of contract negotiations or to “a reasonable opportunity to attend,” the court record reads.
Judge Lori Walkley dismissed the claims for relief against the city and awarded court costs to the city, but the case is on appeal to the state supreme court.
At his April 29 retirement ceremony, former deputy fire chief Mike Wilson praised the fire department’s leadership after alluding to Lynn’s comments.