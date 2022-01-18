The School of Music presents Irvin L. Wagner, David Ross Boyd and Regents Professor of Music, in a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Catlett Music Center's Sharp Hall.
This particular recital might have the title as “It’s A Most Unusual...” There are limitations to the programing brought on by COVID, limited rehearsal space due to interior remodeling of the hall and schedules resulting in the careful selection of musical selections and program order.
The recital will begin in an unusual manner with a trombone duet by the Baroque composer Georg Telemann, followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” with trombone and string bass alone. These two duets are amazing pieces of music and will be used to also inform the listener about some very special and historical events that have happened.
Following on the program will be a magnificent composition for solo trombone and woodwind instruments including flute, oboe, clarinet and bassoon. Composer Raymond Premru was an American composer who ended up performing in the London Philharmonia Orchestra for many years while also composing music for BBC radio and television. It is also interesting to note that the composer performed in recording sessions for The Beatles.
Finally on the program come two pieces for trombone and piano, one being a wonderful French Conservatory composition by Henri Dutilleux, and the other by a world class Serbian composer (Stepjan Sulek) who is not well known in the West.
Anna Ho will be at the piano. The concert is free.