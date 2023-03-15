A middle school band director called it quits this week then took to social media and blamed students, parents and others for his decision.
David Irby joined Irving Middle School in August 2020. He announced his resignation on Twitter.
“I quit teaching today. I would have completed year 25 in May,” Irby posted Tuesday night.
“The disrespect by students, parents, politicians, and the public in general is just too much to tolerate. “Good luck to those who persevere. Education is a sinking ship and the only ones who can save it made the holes.”
Irby submitted a voluntary resignation form to Norman Public Schools on Tuesday. His last working day is March 20, a copy of the document shows.
Asked his reasons for leaving, Irby checked “other employment.”
Chelsey Kraft, school district spokesperson, said Irby previously submitted a resignation form that listed his last working day as the end of the school year in May.
He resubmitted the form Tuesday with an end date effective, March 20, Kraft said.
