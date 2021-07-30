The Oklahoma Republican Party’s anti-Semitic Facebook post — and a far-right Senate candidate’s defense of the party — represent both an age-old discriminatory sentiment and a new wave of radical Republicanism, scholars and experts say.
While other Oklahoma Republicans told The Transcript they condemn the state GOP’s Friday Facebook post — which equated restrictions for the unvaccinated with Jewish Europeans being forced to wear gold stars during the Holocaust — Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer said he stands by and supports the party’s anti-Semitic messaging. Lahmeyer is endorsed by John Bennett, chair of the state Republican Party.
Lahmeyer, a Tulsa-based pastor challenging Sen. James Lankford, said he believes vaccine mandates and the treatment of unvaccinated people is comparable to the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered for their religous and ethnic identities.
“I totally agree with the Oklahoma GOP and their statement,” Lahmeyer said. “ …The parallels between [Nazi Germany] and now are striking. How we reach this place as a country is unbelievable. Because it didn’t just start murdering Jews overnight — that’s not where it started.”
Lahmeyer also said he does not believe it is insensitive to compare the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust to vaccine mandates, or to compare a gold star to a vaccine passport. Alan Levenson, director of the Schusterman Center for Judaic and Israel Studies at the University of Oklahoma, said the candidate’s comparisons are blatantly ignorant.
“Back in medieval times, the yellow star was an attempt to mark a certain population,” Levenson said. “... But the Nazis took it and used it as a way to mark the Jews out so they could be easily rounded up, deported and then murdered.”
Levenson said nothing is comparable to the Holocaust, and an attempt to compare a health campaign to the murder of millions of Jews is not tethered in reality.
“Nothing that a government is trying to do in order to actually protect its citizens should ever be compared to the Holocaust in any way,” he said. “If you say it’s government overreach, say you think it’s government overreach, but find a different symbol and find a different way to say that and one that isn’t [tied to the Holocaust].”
Lahmeyer has on multiple occasions said he “stands with Israel” and fully supports them. Samuel Perry, an OU sociologist specializing in religion and culture, said evangelicals are able to rationalize anti-Semitism by mentally separating Israel and Jews from one another.
“Christians are very much in support of Israel — the nation of Israel — not necessarily Jews, and that’s not necessarily the same thing,” he said. “Evangelicals can be just as anti-Semitic as anybody else, if not more so, but they support the State of Israel because of Biblical interpretations that equate the people of Israel and the nation of Israel with the end times.”
Perry said people like Lahmeyer who are on the religious right and spreading messages like these have a warped sense of reality that makes them believe they are facing persecution comparable to Jews in the Holocaust.
“On the right, especially the religious right, there is this perception of just extreme persecution, so this really should show you how deep that sense of persecution goes,” Perry said. “I mean, can you imagine comparing your own situation, in any context, to the Jews in the Holocaust? How deeply must that sense of persecution and discrimination go in order for them to really feel justified in making those kinds of analogies and comparisons?”
How did we get here?
Lahmeyer and the Oklahoma Republican Party aren’t the first to compare vaccine mandates to the Holocaust — Republicans across the country have made the analogy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But why?
Rachel Blum, an associate professor of political science at OU and author of the book “How the Tea Party Captured the GOP,” said she’s been trying for some time to discern the root of comparisons between public health initiatives and the Holocaust.
“I don’t know if it’s a lack of care or understanding for other cultures, or bad things that have happened to people who aren’t ‘white,’ or if it’s just ignorance,” Blum said. “It could be some of both of those. But this is not the first time I have seen a kind of more Trumpy Republican party or Republican leaders comparing some sort of vaccine or mask mandate to the Holocaust.”
Blum, who comes from Jewish heritage herself, said seeing things like this, though not surprising, is still very hurtful, especially when people use these fear tactics to rile up their voter base at the expense of a population of people targeted by hate for so long.
The logical reasoning behind their fear mongering doesn’t stand up when held to the fire, she said. The vaccine mandates the state GOP is fighting aren’t from state or local government entities — it’s private businesses and health care facilities that are requiring vaccines, but also providing religious, health and other exemptions.
Blum believes this type of backlash against mandates is less about the mandates themselves and more about a desire to flex a sense of moral superiority over others.
“It seems like what’s really an issue is some people don’t want anyone to tell them what to do ever, even if they don’t have a valid reason to object to it except that their former savior was against the very idea that this virus exists,” she said. “So any acquiescence to them seems like some sort of betrayal of Trump.”
Perry said radical Republicans often feel that anyone who doesn’t believe and conform to their ideas is somehow against them and is trying to infringe on religious liberties. This idea is a “gross misrepresentation” of what vaccine mandates are actually meant to do, he said, but the religious right sees them differently.
“Republicans, obviously, but especially among the religious right feel like, ‘people like us are being targeted, our liberties are restricted and our way of life is under attack,’ and so they feel justified in making the most extreme comparison to what was the most important and appalling example of genocidal persecution in recent history,” Perry said.
The extreme anti-Semitic rhetoric used in this instance may come across as outrageous to the average person, but that kind of shock factor is sometimes the goal of the religious right, he said.
“They’re choosing, in their minds, the most extreme example, because they know in their minds, ‘what’s the most extreme example in recent memory of horrific targeting of one particular ethnic religious group for persecution and extermination?’ and it’s the Holocaust,” Perry said. “So that’s what they think they have to say to get you to see that their discrimination is so extreme.”
Anti-Semitic vaccine pushback isn’t a one-off event, Blum said — it’s a sign of the new GOP, where logic doesn’t matter as much as keeping a base rallied and angry or afraid of something.
“This is kind of a mark of this new radicalized GOP,” Blum said. “It’s no longer really about freedoms, or freedom from government or freedom from peril —it is about making sure that people stay mad and scared, even if they’re not sure who the target is, and it’s about imposing their own view of morality simultaneously on people.”