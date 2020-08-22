Local residents going to the polls Tuesday will have the opportunity to vote on five items, from general obligation bonds to a sheriff’s election runoff.
The Cleveland County Sheriff Republican runoff is between Rick Adkins and Chris Amason. Neither of the two candidates received more than the 50% mark needed to win the June 30 election outright, which led to the runoff on Tuesday.
Norman citizens also will consider four bond separate proposals.
Proposition 1 would provide the $85.6 million needed to complete the remaining Norman Forward projects to the needs and desires of the community. These include the Multi-sport/Aquatic Center, Senior Wellness Center, Softball/Football Complex, Ruby Grant Park, Reaves Park and a Parks Maintenance Facility.
Proposition 2 would provide $5 million to construct one or more built solutions intended to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Norman. Function and programming will be determined by ongoing studies on homelessness and housing affordability.
Proposition 3 would provide $24.3 million needed to renovate and expand the Municipal Complex. These include the Development Center, Municipal Court, Police Department and City Hall renovations, Emergency Operations Center/Dispatch and Fleet and Fire Maintenance Facilities.
Proposition 4 would allocate $5 million to a small business relief fund to spur economic and community development in Norman in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with particular emphasis on marginalized communities, job retention and creation programs.
