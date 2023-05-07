Scared kids and locked doors were not the vision when Julia Fehr and Kristie Dowdy opened their indoor playground last summer.
But that’s sometimes today’s reality.
“We don’t want this problem,” said Fehr. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt.”
The native residents proudly opened their business, The Play Pit, in Norman’s first movie theater right in the heart of the city.
Their renovation embraced the building’s historic towering ceilings — and, though embraced might be too strong — they accepted the usual cast of homeless characters walking back and forth outside.
“Now it’s new people every other day. And it just seems like it’s people who are more unhinged than before,” Fehrsaid said.
The homeless activities have grown more and more disturbing.
They – and their customers – see homeless people yelling, smoking pot and screaming obscenities at mortified moms and nannies.
Then the incidents became, well, downright chilling.
“One morning we weren’t even able to unlock our door,” Fehr said.
The businesswomen said three homeless people were waiting outside their door, including a woman who appeared coming off a high or ill.
One parent recently called the business to say they decided not to visit the playground because frightening people were hurling obscenities at them, according to the business owners. Staffers have had to race to their cars through a barrage of indecent behavior and obscenities outside.
Along with other downtown merchants, Fehr and Dowdy say the homeless leave behind broken liquor bottles, trash and human waste.
“It’s just a battle,” Mayor Larry Heikkila said of the issues faced by merchants, residents and the homeless. “The situation is one day going to break open.”
The brick incident
Growing more agitated than they’d ever seen him act before, a homeless man carrying a brick yelled as he walked back and forth in February outside The Play Pit.
As a young child hurried toward the front door with his parents, the man glared at the boy.
“I’m going to throw this at you,” he reportedly told the grade schooler.
That was a keystone moment.
“When they threatened a child,” Dowdy said, “we were like, ‘We can’t have that.’”
In another instance, a man walked straight over to a dad who sat near The Play Pit windows with his young daughter, as if he knew the father. Then the stranger stopped.
“Oh, she’s with you,” Dowdy said the stranger stated.
“It just freaked him out. He told me about it,” Dowdy said.
Merchants need to call police about such incidents, Heikkila said.
Norman Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Schettler said staffing restraints affect the department’s ability “to proactively address community concerns.”
The businesswomen said they have called police probably three times in the last couple of months. Officers have responded and asked people to move on, they said.
“I hate complaining because we don’t have a solution,” Fehr said.
“But it has to be addressed,” Dowdy said. “I feel like they’re turning their back on the situation and I feel pretending like it’s not there, but it is there, and it feels like it’s getting worse.”
Ward 1 councilor Austin Ball said the city is not turning its back on the many-pronged problem.
“It’s a horrible problem,” Ball said. “As far as business owners and taxpayers having to deal with it, it’s absolutely horrible.”
He said the city and community groups are wrestling with the complex situation.
He said he hopes to nail down details to make an announcement this week about widespread bed availability in the state for addicts and the mentally ill.
Considering portable restrooms
Heikkila said he is looking into the idea of having porta-potty type portable restrooms to help with the human waste problems plaguing downtown businesses.
A corner of the city’s parking lot on Gray Street might be a good location, he said.
Heikkila said he wants to get bids, talk to merchants and the city manager to determine the feasibility of the idea.
He said the idea could possibly evolve into permanent restrooms.
Dowdy and Fehr said it might not hurt to try the porta-potty idea, though the parking lot is right behind The Play Pit.
“It’s still in our neighborhood,” Dowdy said. “The issue is downtown, so why do you want to put those there?”
“But,” Fehr said, “it would be good not to see poop at the back door.”
Innocent question
Dowdy and Fehr said they feel compassion for the homeless and hate that the politically charged issue is both overwhelming and divisive.
Fehr said while driving her 5-year-old son around the downtown area, they noticed a woman squatting on the curb. Her son asked what was going on. That uncomfortable moment led to a mother-son discussion of homelessness.
“I explained that a lot of people don’t have houses to sleep in at night and this is where they sleep,” Fehr said.
Now, whenever they see someone in a similar pose, her son asks a question.
“Mommy,” he says, “does that person have a house?”
“It’s sad,” Fehr said.
Experts and concerned citizens say the homeless situation requires several approaches to help those who don’t seem to mind being homeless and those who don’t want to be homeless.
Meanwhile, everybody in Norman would do everything possible to help a homeless mom get into a safe place for her children and “get some food in their bellies and clothes on their backs,” Heikkila said.
“But that’s not the people yelling at people outside The Play Pit,” Heikkila said. “That’s not the people who are peeing on the street.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.