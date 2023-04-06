Last week, Jawad Mashwani dressed as George Washington to give his Jackson Elementary School classmates a living history presentation.
Less than two years ago, Mashwani and his family were among thousands evacuating war-torn Afghanistan.
In January 2022, Norman became the home for several Afghan children and their families who managed to flee their country. Jawad and the others are now attending Jackson and learning about life in the United States.
Ten Afghan students from three families are enrolled at the school and their teachers are impressed at their ability to adapt. They are learning to speak English from Pashto, the national language of Afghanistan.
Victoria Fisher, English Language Arts teacher, said the families were placed together so they could support one another.
“A coalition is in charge of placing families in housing that can accommodate them in areas that would take refugees,” Fisher told The Transcript. “They want to stay together. They had a desire to be near each other and have that support.”
Fisher said Jackson isn’t new to welcoming refugees, particularly from Central America and South America, but a difference is most of the time, someone at the school speaks their language and can welcome them to the school in a way they would understand.
“No one at this school could speak to them,” she said. “We didn’t have a translation service. We had no way of communicating, so we took the most proficient kid who would act as interpreter, and he didn’t know a lot.”
In time, teachers found an app that helped them communicate with the students, but most of the learning took place with very few reference points.
Culturally, kids had to make up just as much ground.
“Our students from Afghanistan did not know how to be in school,” Fisher said. “Their ears have to be trained to hear American sounds and comprehend what is going on around them, plus there was intense trauma they have been through.”
In 2021, President Joe Biden ordered a large-scale evacuation of individuals, including U.S. citizens, foreign nationals and Afghan people who were vulnerable to Taliban forces – particularly those who were loyal to the now-fallen U.S.-imposed government.
Many of these Afghan refugees fled to the U.S., including a community that lives within the Jackson Elementary School limits. Over the last two years, the kids are assimilating to American ways of living, which has not always been easy. They have learned a new language, new foods, and new cultures.
Jill Cliburn, Jackson’s principal, said some of the students waited to be lifted from Afghanistan for days among thousands of refugees.
“I mean, these families sat on the tarmac for days waiting to get on an airplane to come to America,” Cliburn told The Transcript. “Once they arrived, they were sent to Norman, and the next thing you know, these students are in school, and it is nothing like what they’ve done.”
Walking a straight line
Fisher said students have had to learn things that American students take for granted, like walking in a line in the hall between classes.
“It’s just so foreign to them,” she said. “The parents came up, and we had really good conversations with them. The dads were very clear and said in Afghanistan, the kids just run free. ‘We do not put pressure on them like you do in America.’”
Fisher said one child refused to attend his class, so he stayed with her half of the day. In time, he started to feel comfortable in class. By the end of the school year, he was able to thrive.
“He finally got in that groove at the end of the school year, and then he went to summer school with all of his little Pashto-speaking friends,” she said. “Everything was good coming back for third grade, but neither he, nor his parents knew he would be moving up to a different classroom and would have new teachers. He was in shock.”
Cliburn said the school has adapted to accommodate these students, and now nearly two years later, the hard work of students, staff and teachers is paying off.
“We want to be respectful of culture, and helping them to assimilate into American culture, but also respecting their own,” she said. “For example, it is Ramadan right now. We want to give them a place to go and pray, and we are respectful of eating restrictions they may have.”
Cliburn and Fisher said the students are progressing in their English beyond their expectations.
“Looking at the amount of English that they have learned in just a year, it’s just amazing to me,” Fisher said.
Last week, third graders gave a living history “wax museum” presentation where the students played the role of different historical characters.
“One of our students from Afghanistan chose to be George Washington,” Fisher said of Jawad. “So, here’s a student who, about a year ago, was not even in America, and now he’s presenting a report about the first President of the United States. He spoke his report in English and had it memorized.”
Liz Rylko, an English Language Arts teacher at Jackson, said the students are thriving and enjoying experiencing new things. Last week, they attended the school carnival.
“We got them wristbands and they just had the time of their lives,” Rylko told The Transcript. “They had smiles on their faces. It was incredible. They had never experienced anything like that before.”
Students take benchmark exams, which assess a student’s progress, and the Afghan students are experiencing the highest growth of all the students at Jackson, Cliburn said.
“They have a desire to learn, especially now they are settled in,” she said. “I can’t imagine the trauma they experienced coming here from a refugee camp and being thrown into this. But now they are incredibly hard workers and they want to learn.”
When the students arrived, Cliburn said they would not shake hands or engage with other students, largely because they were in shock and did not know how to communicate. Now they are giving hugs and making friends.
“I see children who are happy, who are making friends, and who are enjoying life in America,” she said. “That’s not to say they don’t miss their home country. I’m sure that they do. And I’m sure that there’s still many, many things yet to be resolved. But right now, I see happy kids.”
