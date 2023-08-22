The Jacobson House Native Art Center at 609 Chautauqua in Norman held its grand re-opening May 20 after an extended closure due to COVID-19 and a building renovation through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.
The Jacobson House now continues its dedication to Native American art and education through the legacy established by the Kiowa Six artists Spencer Asah, James Auchiah, Jack Hokeah, Stephen Mopope, Lois Smoky and Monroe Tsatoke, as well as their OU Professor, Oscar Jacobson.
Jacobson House educational programming and outreach programs available through the summer include “Saturday Storytime” at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, and then “En Plein Air,” an outdoor painting experience, with two more available dates at 8 a.m. Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
The scheduled exhibition for Fall 2023 is “Twenty-First Century,” a juried fall art show, with an open call for artists through Aug. 30. Artists whose works are accepted will be notified by Sept. 3. The opening reception will be Sept. 8 and will show through Nov. 11.
Contestants in the exhibition must be age 21 and older, a current resident of Oklahoma or Indian Territory, and belong to one of the 39 federally and state-recognized Oklahoma tribal nations.
Accepted media submissions include oil and water-based paintings, pastel, printmaking, drawings, contemporary mixed media, sculpture, installation, photography, digital art (AI-generated art not accepted), and contemporary textiles. All work must have been produced on or after Jan. 1, 2001. Artists are responsible for all framing and delivery of artwork.
Artists selected for the show will receive a one-year Patron-level membership with the Oscar Jacobson Foundation. Places for Best of Exhibit are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. The three winners will also be invited to exhibit for the Jacobson House Native Art Center’s 2024-2025 season. Jurists for “Twenty-First Century” are Micah Wesley (Kiowa/Mvskoke), Chad “Nish” Earles (Caddo), J. Nicole Hatfield (Comanche/Kiowa), and Jana Acevedo (Comanche).
To submit for the fall exhibition or for more information, call the Jacobson House Native Art Center at 405-366-1667 or visit www.jacobsonhouse.art.
