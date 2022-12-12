The death of a Norman business owner in the Cleveland County Detention Center last week has shone a spotlight on mental illness and the incarcerated.
Shannon Hanchett was jailed on misdemeanor complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer. Friends have told The Transcript she called 911 on the night she was jailed because she was having a mental health crisis.
Hanchett spent 12 days in jail when she was discovered in her cell unconscious and not breathing early Thursday. A $1,000 bond had been set for her by a Cleveland County judge.
Mass incarceration is a rising issue of debate in the United States. According to The Sentencing Project, a Washington, D.C.-based research and advocacy center, the U.S. has seen a 500% increase in the number of incarcerated people in the last 40 years. There are two million people in prisons and jails.
Jails have a reputation of having poor living conditions, and high rates of patients with mental health issues. A former Cleveland County inmate spoke about his experience in the jail. He asked that his name not be used for reasons of reputation and employment.
“It was a horrible experience,” he said. “It was not a nice place to be, you have (inmates) screaming and smashing the doors as loud as they possibly can. There’s the fear of being stabbed, the fear of being raped, the fear of the unknown.”
This general problem of incarceration opens the door to many other questions around this subject, such as the conditions of the prisons and mental health issues within the system.
According to the American Psychological Association, about 37 percent of people in prison have a history of mental health problems, and about one third of people in jails are dealing with mental health issues.
In 2022, the Cleveland County Detention Center averaged 542 prisoners per day between January and September. The majority are awaiting court hearings and cannot post bond. Additionally, some are awaiting transfer to a state prison or are serving a shorter sentence there.
Diana Miles Henderson, a licensed professional counselor, has worked with inmates at the Cleveland County Detention Center for two years and says the majority of the inmates are struggling with some kind of mental health issue.
“It’s the majority,” Henderson said. “That includes drugs. I think at all my jails, the majority of it has to do with substance abuse and dependence.”
Henderson works with six other counties in Oklahoma. Her day-to-day duties include mental health evaluations and counseling.
“My typical day is coming in and I have a list of all the mental health evaluations, those are new arrivals,” she said. “There also could be people who put in requests, which I have a lot of, cause maybe they’re feeling depressed or they are off their medication or they need to be on medication.
"Some of the people I do counseling with as well. I go to the cells, I get a lot of exercise. I also go to processing, which is where all the suicide cells are, and I take care of those, too, with an officer. After that I come back and do all my documentation. After that I do counseling with those that need it and take care of all the patient requests.”
When people are booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, they are required to go through a mental health screening to determine if they are struggling with any mental health illnesses.
“We get their (medical) history. I will ask them which (medical) provider they were working with or if they have ever worked with a provider and they will sign a release and we will get that information and take that into consideration, Henderson said.
We have a formula, there are certain medications we use and certain ones we don’t. So, if they used a medication we don’t (allow) then the doctor will get them a substitute.”
Studies also say that dealing with a mental health issue behind bars has an impact on the length of time a person spends in jail, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, a U.S. nonprofit organization based in Arlington, Virginia.
“The main reason mentally ill inmates are incarcerated longer than other prisoners is that many find it difficult to understand and follow jail and prison rules,” according to the organization.
The Cleveland County jail works with Turn Key Health, an association that says it provides patients with “a level of service, responsiveness, and quality of care that is unmatched in the correctional health industry.”
The association oversees the day-to-day healthcare operations in the correctional facilities.
According to its website, Turn Key offers 24/7 physician coverage and oversight, emergency services, nursing coverage, and mental health professionals and psychiatric coverage. They also offer onsite pharmacy management and medication-assisted treatment programs.
“Cleveland County is different from any other county that I have worked with and served with because it’s a college town,” Henderson said. “There’s a lot of intake and processing with people coming in and there’s a lot of processing out, it’s a really busy jail and it’s a really hard jail for all medical staff because they work constantly. Here at this jail, I see at least 25 (inmates) a day ... it’s a lot.”
Along with high numbers of inmates struggling with mental health issues in prisons and jails, inmates can also develop mental health illnesses while in jail. According to the prison policy initiative, being an inmate in jail is “linked to mood disorders including major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder.”
Spending prolonged time in jail has negative effects once being out of jail, the prison policy initiative reports. People who have been incarcerated are linked to disconnections from family, loss of autonomy, the feeling of boredom and a lack of purpose.
Henderson says that she has witnessed inmates develop depression and anxiety while serving time in the jail.
“I think being in jail can negatively impact their mental health,” she said. “If they weren’t having problems with anxiety, they may now have problems with anxiety because they're not used to being in close proximity with a lot of people and are dealing with a lot of different personalities and emotions and people that are mentally ill. Different stressors from being locked up in the same cell can be a problem.”
More information about health services inmates receive while incarcerated is available at ccso-ok.us/214/Turn-Key-Health.
