Following two recent deaths inside the Cleveland County Detention Center, the jail’s health care provider will appear before the Board of Commissioners to discuss the terms of its contract.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday inside the county office building, 201 S. Jones Ave.
Board Chairman Rod Cleveland told The Transcript that Turn Key Health would discuss amending its current contract with the county or making changes to the next one.
“It’s a presentation regarding how they deliver services to the jail,” Cleveland said. “They’re going to explain what they want to do, how they want to propose different services and we’ll see how the enhance those services.”
Cleveland had no further information about the presentation.
Shannon Hanchett, a 38-year-old Norman business owner, was found dead in her jail cell on Dec. 8, nearly two weeks after being arrested.
She baked cookies in a tiny cottage on the corner of Main Street and Webster Avenue.
Hanchett was arrested by Norman police Nov. 26 on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.
Friends told The Transcript she called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a “mental health crisis.”
Hanchett was scheduled to have a mental health evaluation the morning she died, a detention facility incident report obtained by The Transcript shows.
Noble resident Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 after suffering a medical emergency “related to pre-existing medical conditions,” the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office reported Dec. 29.
“She was transported to a local hospital, where she was admitted,” the sheriff’s office reported. “Unfortunately, she passed away later that day.”
Stacy Shelton, a Milano family spokesperson disputed the report, citing medical records, including EMS reports, from the day of her death.
Milano, a grandmother of three, died of a massive brain hemorrhage, not “a pre-existing condition,” Shelton told The Transcript.
Milano’s family has said her incarceration “was not handled properly” and she should have received “proper mental and physical health care” while in custody.
County Clerk Tammy Belinson said Turn Key submitted a contract amendment prior to the Feb. 6 meeting, but the commission struck it from the agenda.
No documents had been filed for a presentation as of Friday, Belinson said.
The six-page amended contract details showed the number of health staff during various shifts and made several contractual promises to deliver services.
The contract promised to ensure that Turn Key would perform “initial health screenings” for inmates upon admission to the jail, adequate staffing levels, sick triage followup, timely response to medical calls, and “readily available” medication would be delivered to inmates.
A copy of its existing contract to compare the amendment was not included as part of the Feb. 6 agenda item.
A request to the sheriff’s office for more details regarding the health provider’s presentation was not immediately returned and attempts to reach Turn Key were not successful.
