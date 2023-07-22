Cleveland County’s jail may receive an overhaul of its operations and procedures if County Commissioners approve a contract with the American Correctional Association on Monday.
The $15,400 contract “is a system of verification that correctional agencies/facilities comply with national standards promulgated by the ACA,” the commissioners’ agenda reads.
Cary Bryant, chief of detention, said the jail will be subjected to review against the ACA’s core jail standards.
“First and foremost, it lets us see where our strengths and weaknesses are,” Bryant said. “It gives us an objective opinion of where we are, where we need to go and how we can upgrade and be better. It gives us validation too, in what we’re doing now. Are we on the right track, are we doing the best thing?”
A review of ACA’s website shows its accredited members, and only inlcudes about a dozen in Oklahoma which did not include the troubled Oklahoma County Jail.
ACA’s some 20 jail standards are based on “rigorous field tests” by the association in partnership with the National Institute of Corrections, American Jail Association, National Sheriffs Association, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, according to the association’s website. Areas of evaluation include safety, healthcare, administration and programs. The standards were released in 2010.
Bryant said while the jail meets state standards, “we want to take it to that next step.”
Conversations about accreditation between the agency and jail administration began in early 2023, not long after Bryant was hired to replace Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook who resigned on Jan. 11, weeks after two jail deaths in Dec. 2022.
The Oklahoma Department of Health, which inspects jails, found several site checks were missed on Dec. 8 when Shannon Hanchett, 38, was found deceased.
The Transcript asked Bryant if the accreditation was in any way a response to necessary improvements those deaths highlighted.
He declined to comment on events that occurred prior to his governance of the jail, but added that seeking the accreditation was a move he would have taken “even if those deaths hadn’t happened.”
“All I know is, when I got here I was looking on the day I started, for how can we make ourselves better and that would have been a conversation I would have even if those deaths hadn’t happened,” Bryant said. “I think from a culture standpoint, we have to look at being better, moving forward.”
Asked what needed improvements prompted Bryant to subject the jail to scrutiny, he said he expected the audit to provide “a deeper focus on how we do things and why we do things and developing the staff, not just senior staff but junior staff to be the leaders of tomorrow.”
Bryant added that staff retention and training are a key focus of the jail’s objectives.
Commissioners meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the Cleveland County Courthouse, 200 S. Peters Ave.
