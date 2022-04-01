All interested persons are hereby given notice that the City of Norman, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, is proposing to construct a new extension of James Garner Boulevard from Flood Avenue to Acres Street.
There will be a public informational meeting and open house to present project information and receive public input from 6 to 7 p.m. April 21 in the city council chambers, 201 W. Gray St. in Norman.
Visit this link for additional details and information: normanok.gov/news/informational-meeting- slated-discuss-proposed- extension-james-garner- boulevard-flood-avenue.
Residents with questions or concerns may call 366-5319.