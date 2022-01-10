Norman’s free monthly celebration of art is canceled fthis month due to a considerable increase in COVID-19 cases this month, organizers announced Monday.
The Second Friday Art Walk, presented by Norman Arts Council, brings hundreds to the Walker Arts District each month to take in local creative work and enjoy the creative atmosphere.
NAC cited a “surge of cases and widespread arts community exposure” as the reason it canceled the Jan. 14 event.
Event organizers hope to return as soon as possible, but will continue to assess the situation heading into February’s Art Walk, according to a statement from the council.
“In the meantime, Norman Arts hopes you’ll safely support the Downtown Norman businesses, shops, studios and restaurants that regularly participate in Second Friday during normal operating hours or whatever way best serves you and your family,” the statement reads.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 62,000 active COVID cases in Oklahoma Monday. The current seven-day average is 6,829 cases.