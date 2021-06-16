Award-winning musician, business owner and work-at-home dad Jared Deck announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives in District 44.
Raised on a farm in western Oklahoma, Deck grew up working the family business.
“Small business is in my blood because it didn’t get much smaller than our operation," Deck said. "Most days after school, I stocked shelves and mopped floors, then went home and picked rye in the field.”
While earning a BA in Music Performance at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Deck worked at a factory to pay the bills and pursue his passion. His story took a turn when he and 275 coworkers learned their jobs would be sent to overseas facilities. On that day in 2007, he realized his fight wasn't personal, but systemic.
“For the past 14 years, I’ve been actively involved in advocacy and non-profits, working to make a tangible difference for our neighbors. I’m running now because the pandemic exposed fatal flaws in our economy, infrastructure, food and shelter security and state leadership,” Deck said. “We need forward-thinking leaders who value science and compassion, and will consider not merely the fiscal cost of action, but also the human cost of inaction.”
Today, Deck is an active member of our community. He is a member of Local 375-703 American Federation of Musicians and serves on boards for several organizations, including Variety Care, Moore Norman Technology Center, ACLU of Oklahoma and SWOSU Alumni Association. He is also a Sooner Rotary Satellite Club member.
Deck formerly served as the Democratic Alternate Member of the Cleveland County Election Board and secretary of the Cleveland County Democratic Party. Before moving to Norman, he served on the boards of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Playhouse Community Theatre, and received the Rotary Vocational Service Award.
He previously owned cell phone stores and was a partner in an independent insurance agency. In 2016, Jared won the Woody Guthrie Songwriting Contest and was named to Rolling Stone’s top 10 new artists to know.
In 2019 and 2020, Deck volunteered for Yes On 802 and helped lead the fight to pass Medicaid Expansion. He’s helped organize Norman’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. Most recently, Deck served as executive director of the Oklahoma Future Fund, which conducted one of the largest vote-by-mail programs in Oklahoma history.
Deck's partner Jacy is on staff at the University of Oklahoma. They’ve been married 10 years and have two children, Rachel and Jude.
“Early in life, I tried placing faith in the value of individual achievement, but instead, I found success in family and purpose in service to a community with a common vision,” Deck said. “I’m asking you to work with me to send our collective values to the State Capitol. To borrow from Woody Guthrie, this fight isn’t made for one person, it’s made for you and me.”
House District 44 is located in core Norman. Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, currently represents the district and cannot run again due to term limits. For more information about Jared Deck and his campaign for House District 44, visit deckfornorman.com.
