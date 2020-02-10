The Midway Deli and Michael Hilliary are teaming up for the sixth installment in a unique musical experience from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, featuring musician Jarvix and supporting Bridges of Norman.
Since October, Midway, 601 W. Eufaula St., has hosted the Midway Community Musical Summit, organized in partnership with local musician Michael Hilliary.
The monthly concerts have raised a combined $1,500 for the Women’s Resource Center, Daisy’s Place, Food and Shelter, Bethesda and Variety Care, Hilliary said. Previous featured musicians include Ken Pomeroy, The Whiskey Gingers, Richard “Daddy” Love, Jared Deck and Gordon McKenny and Heather Burns.
Hilliary said he chooses a musician from Norman or the metro area as the featured artist each month. Instead of receiving monetary compensation, the musical guest gets to choose a nonprofit, which will receive all proceeds from the concert.
“I want it to be something that’s close to their heart. Plus, all these nonprofits are doing great things. They’re all worthy of giving some attention,” Hilliary said.
Each show opens with a speaker from the chosen nonprofit, then the featured performer, followed by open mic performances, he said.
The beneficiaries
Thursday’s concert will benefit Bridges of Norman, as chosen by Jarvix, aka Evan Jarvicks.
Bridges allows eligible students who live alone due to family crises to reside in one-bedroom apartments until they graduate high school or age 21, if they are in higher education. Bridges partners with Norman Public Schools to provide school supplies, tutoring and sports or other extracurricular supplies at no charge. Bridges also offers career coaches, mentors, tutors and weekly meetings that teach life skills.
When Hilliary asked Jarvix if he would be the featured artist for February, Jarvix said he immediately replied yes.
“Mike Hilliary is someone who I already knew and I was already following that he was doing these recurring shows. So, I had been wanting to just attend one of them as an audience member, and whenever he asked me if I’d be a guest performer, it was just an obvious yes because I admire what he’s doing,” Jarvix said.
He said he did some research before choosing to support Bridges.
“I didn’t want to pick one that had already been done,” he said, adding that his significant other, who works in the nonprofit sector, gave him some suggestions.
“I had heard of Bridges ... and when my significant other relayed some stories ... about people that she knew who had gotten help there, it just felt like a really good choice for me. I believe in what they’re doing,” Jarvix said.
Hilliary said the concert series allows musicians to do good in the community and show that they are giving back to others.
He said his initial handshake deal with Midway Deli was for three shows, but they have blown past that deal, with no intention to stop any time soon.
“I don’t take any money for this. This is all about community. I’m doing something good for other people,” said Hilliary, who works for South Central Court Appointed Special Advocates in Norman. “I wanted to give people a platform to get the word out.
Since Hilliary is passionate about music, he said he wanted to connect fundraising with music and open mics, which is where many musicians get their start.
So far, he said his biggest show was Deck’s, where $300-plus was raised. However, last month, McKenny and Burns helped raise $240 and an estimated $150 in donated goods for Food and Shelter.
The music
Hilliary said he selected Jarvix, an Oklahoma City resident, because he has a big presence in Norman already through his monthly open mic nights and Norman Music Festival performances in 2016 and 2018.
“I want to bring the community together around music, and Jarvix does a lot for our musical community, so that was the drive to get him here,” he said.
Jarvix, who has been involved in the music scene for about six years, described his musical style as quirky, upbeat and multi-layered. He plays with a looping pedal, which allows him to cycle through a handful of instruments, layer them together, then sing on top of that.
“A lot of people know me for my ukulele. That’s kind of what I started out on, but I also I have a bass guitar, and I have some hand percussion instruments and I have some brass instruments. I play trumpet and French horn. I’m trying to learn the trombone. So it can be interesting,” he said.
Jarvix, who was born and raised in Oklahoma and the Moore area, said he was inspired by Tune-Yards, especially their debut album, which was made on basically no budget with items found around their house.
“It kind of gave me the confidence to play music with my own resources and not worry so much about waiting until you have the money to get studio time and things like that. So I always try to be resourceful in what I’m doing and make the most of what I have and not rely so much on having the best equipment, having the right gear. Sometimes working with what you have can lead to more interesting results,” he said.
During NMF 11 in 2018, Jarvix performed on the same main stage as Tune-Yards, at a different time. He even met Tune-Yards member Merrill Garbus.
Jarvix said he also was inspired by David Byrne, leading man from The Talking Heads who’s also done solo work. He described Byrne’s latest live performances of “American Utopia” as visionary.
Jarvix said his career got started with open mics in 2014.
“Open mics are a big deal for me because that’s kind of what helped me get into all of this, and it has been really helpful for other people I know, as well. ... I believe a lot in open mics,” he said.
Jarvix said he was set to perform at Norman Music Festival in 2017, but his performance was canceled due to rain. The last two years, he chose not to perform because he didn’t have new material and, instead, helped promote other groups on his music blog. However, he plans on applying for the 2021 NMF.
“I’m itching to get back into it,” he said.
Jarvix said he has had a couple full-length albums and EPs and several singles, and he was commissioned by Factory Obscura Mix-Tape in Oklahoma City to write a new song for its Valentine’s Day show this year.
Jarvix said he hasn’t seen any shows like the musical summits in the metro area that combine charity work, headliners and open mics.
“It’s very unpretentious. You don’t have to pay a certain cover to get in. It sounds amazing,” he said. “Knowing the kind of guy that Mike Hilliary is, I know that it’s going to be a really warm and welcoming environment, and that’s what I like music to be is something that’s for everyone and not for a few select people.”
Hilliary said he is looking forward to the show, which is scheduled the day before Second Friday Art Walk, so musicians can get in a practice session before the big night.
“It’s going to be a great time. It’s going to be a great cause,” Hilliary said, adding that musicians wanting to participate in the open mic can message me on Facebook.
“I’m looking forward to not just playing but enjoying all of the other performers. I think it’s going to be really relaxing, good vibes everywhere. I hope we can do some good for charity through it,” Jarvix said.
Regarding future shows, Hilliary said Felina Rivera will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. March 12, with proceeds benefiting the Center for Children and Families Inc.
For more information about Bridges, visit bridgesnorman.org. For more information about Jarvix, visit jarvix.net or follow him on social media @JarvixSchmarvix on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
