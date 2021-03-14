The Board of Directors of Jazz in June have appointed Norman Hammon as the Executive Director of the annual Norman Jazz and Blues Festival.
Hammon previously served as the Director of Development for 36 of the festival’s 38 years. He brings over 40 years of experience as a leader in the Norman arts community to the role.
“To say I am honored to be our first Executive Director is an understatement,” Hammon said in a statement. “The Board of Directors have historically administered Jazz in June, and implemented all of its programming. They have endowed me with a great trust with this new position.”
Hammon said he looks forward to his new role in which he works with the board of directors to implement their policies and bring his organizational skills to bear.
“My role for the last 36 years has been to raise money, and in addition to that provide organization consultations,” Hammon said. “The board decided it would be a good thing for me to be able to be more directly involved in this part time position.”
Hammon also serves as the Development Director for the Norman Philharmonic and the Managing Director for NAMRON Players Theatre.
“The 40th Anniversary of the festival is coming up and as Executive Director of Jazz in June, I want to pave the way for the next 40 years,” Hammon said. “I really hope that I’ll be able to help lay the groundwork for us going beyond that.
Hammon said he intends to make sure the organizational elements are in place to facilitate rather than obstruct the growth of the organization. He hopes his partnership with the board will take the festival in new directions without changing programming.
“Each area and activity of the festival is being administered by the board of directors and we don’t want to change that,” Hammon said. “We want to keep specialists in their own areas doing what they’re doing.”
While last year’s festival was delayed until September and re-formatted into a virtual event, Hammon said going back to a three-day live festival is their main goal.
Going forward, Hammon said incorporating streams will be a skill applied to the festival as an extra element, however nothing can completely replace the live experience.
He said another important part of leadership’s focus is ensuring the festival is broadcasted by KGOU, which accounts for a significant amount of festival listeners.
“Our public radio audience is twice the size of our festival audience, and many people don’t know that,” Hammon said.
Aside from a few tasks, Hammon said he will do many of the same things he did in his previous role as Director of Development.
“I was chatting with folks and going out to speak in the community doing different things already, and we came to realize that I was doing more than one development director usually does,” Hammon said. “I think it’s more about the perception that Jazz in June has someone they call an executive leader to help educate and facilitate the board going forward.”
Hammon serves the representative for the Norman Arts and Humanities Roundtable, which brings together leaders from community arts and culture organizations for strategic development and networking.
“The board of directors now lets me do that as a part of my work,” Hammon said. “As a part of the roundtable, I meet with other executive directors in the arts community and particularly other festival directors to talk about common interests.”
Hammon attributes the longstanding tradition of collaboration as one of the reasons why festivals and art events are successful in Norman.
“They call Norman the city of festivals and city of the arts,” Hammon said. “We are quietly working to support one another in what we’re doing in the community.”
