Chicago is one of the world’s great jazz cities. It was a major destination during the Great Migration as a source of jobs, family connections and cultural ferment.
Today that tradition lives on, and one of its modern jazz proponents is gifted trumpet player Marquis Hill, leading his band the Blacktet. They will be headlining the Friday, June 17 showcase at 9:15 p.m. in Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St.
Hill is based in New York now, but Chi-town is never far from his thoughts, and trips home are frequent.
“I’m back and forth very often,” Hill said. “Chicago is a special place and I have this conversation a lot. There’s something about where it’s placed geographically on the map. I was fortunate enough to be raised on the south side of Chicago in a household where my mom played all types of music. I was exposed to good music at a young age. Growing up in the city and getting into the music scene, there’s all types of music.”
Hill benefitted from meeting and working with many of the highly-respected practitioners of jazz in the Windy City.
“I was taken under the wings of Ernest Dawkins, who was on the straight-ahead jazz scene,” he said. “I also studied with Tito Carrillo and was around Von Freeman and Fred Anderson. I learned what this music is really about. It’s a little more difficult nowadays having that connection between the mentor and student. Following the mentor around to the gigs or to his house.
“It’s kind of dissipating in the social media era, just the way music is shaking out. But I had mentors that showed me what’s really up and happening in this music, so I’m definitely grateful. Chicago is just one of those places that’s a melting pot with all types of styles of art and music. I was fortunate to be exposed to all those things. They all combine to influence my style.”
Hill is an award-winning musician, snagging the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz competition in 2014 at age 27. He holds undergraduate (Northern Illinois University) and graduate (DePaul University) degrees in music education and jazz pedagogy, respectively. Even high school at Kenwood Academy included a jazz performance program.
All that indubitably qualifies Hill to be the boss of his own outfit. The difficult parts of that may not be what you’d expect.
“Honestly most of the challenges have nothing to do with music,” Hill said. “It’s buying this flight or taking care of this hotel, making sure we have enough checked bags. But in terms of being a band leader, from a musical perspective, it’s beautiful. I surround myself with musicians who are open and they’re vessels who just allow the music to happen. There’s not a lot of forcing on the stage — we just play. That’s my goal when it comes to playing with an ensemble.”
Hill’s inspiration comes from many genres, including classical music.
“I’ve been checking out this orchestra written for Spanish guitar,” he said. “I’ve been listening to a lot of Donald Byrd. My ears are attracted to and naturally gravitate to the music of the 1970s. That era of music was so free. They were expanding, fusing and stretching music’s sounds and styles. So I’ve been listening to a lot of Miles (Davis) in the late 60s and 70s. Also the Isley Brothers and soul music from that time. I’m also listening to a lot of the music I’m composing.”
Hill’s discography includes 13 albums since 2011, with multiple singles and EPS. He’s been a sideman on 13 projects with other musicians.
Hill digs teaming up.
“Collaborating with other musicians is when the magic happens,” he said. “From them, you get the inspiration to create something new. As artists we can definitely lock ourselves in a room to sit and create something beautiful. But it’s my belief when you create with another like-minded artist or someone who sees things completely different, you really create something new. I’m a huge fan of that and have always incorporated that into my music. Last three projects, I’ve connected with other artists just to bounce my ideas and they bounce their ideas.”
Hill has never performed in Oklahoma before. He’s looking forward to the experience.
“We’ll be playing the music from my latest project ‘New Gospel revisited,’” he said. “It is music that I composed 10 years ago and was the very first record I put out. It’s a very special set of music for me, and was my first time actually sitting down and telling myself I’m going to write seven songs. Now 10 years later, we’ve grown and the music has expanded. Our Jazz in June audience can expect an incredible show.”