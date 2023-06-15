Jazz in June makes its return to Norman today for the festival’s 40th year of bringing Jazz and Blues to the ears and hearts of music lovers.
Scheduled today through Saturday, the family-friendly festival began as a single concert in 1984 that drew a crowd of 300. This year’s Norman tradition is expected to attract 50,000 people.
A total of seven groups will perform during the three-day festival, bringing music, fun and education to Andrews Park over the weekend.
“This year’s line-up of artists is truly world-class,” said Norman Hammon, the festival’s executive director. “We sought after the best artists to help celebrate our 40th year of providing this amazing musical experience to our community.”
Informational clinics are also scheduled for children and adults to learn more about the music and arts. Each clinic will last about an hour to an hour and a half, and will include music, discussions about musical craft and education, and question-and-answer sessions with artists.
The free festival has evolved into a Norman staple, recently moving from Brookhaven Village to Andrews Park. Bands for the event are picked 18 months in advance of the festival.
Kate Bierman, Jazz in June board president, called the 40th anniversary an important milestone for the festival as well as “the growing live music scene in Oklahoma.”
People attending the festival will be impressed with the talent that has been assembled, and the overall experience of attending this event under the stars in Andrews Park,” she said. “We can’t wait to share this experience with our community.”
The concert lineup includes the following:
Thursday: 2-3 p.m. — Artist Clinic with Isaiah Sharkey
7:30 p.m. — Seth Lee Jones
9:15 p.m. — Isaiah Sharkey
Friday: 2-3 p.m. — Artist Clinic with Steve Wiest
7:30 p.m. — Steve Wiest
9:15 p.m. — Mike Mitchell (Blaque Dynamite)
Saturday: 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Children’s Clinic
2-3 p.m. — Artist Clinic with Christian McBride
6:30 p.m. — Joe Barger Quartet
7:30 p.m. — Jazz in June Summer Collective
9:15 p.m. — Christian McBride and the New Jawn
More information about the events, artists and venues will be updated on the jazzinjune.org website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.