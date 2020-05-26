After 37 years of hosting live music in June, the Jazz in June festival is changing their tune this year.
The organization announced last week they have rescheduled their annual music festival to September 17-19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which features live music from local and national artists, will still be held for free at Brookenhaven Village and Andrews Park.
Due to the change in schedule, the committee has dubbed this year's festival as “Jazz in JuneTember”. However, Eric Walschap, program chair, said they are committed to making the 37th annual Jazz in June festival the best one yet.
“We're so excited to be continuing our tradition this year,” Walschap said. “I'm just happy that we're still able to bring some live music to Norman. We've got some great artists for this year's festival and they are really excited to come play.”
In addition to the September festival, the organization also announced they will be hosting a live-stream event on June 18, the original scheduled date of the festival. The live stream event will be broadcasted on the Jazz in June YouTube channel live from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will feature music from local artists Caleb McGee and The Underdogs and Jay Wilkinson.
The live stream event will celebrate the June tradition of the annual festival and will also give residents the chance to hear live local music before the festival in September.
“For almost 40 years, we have enjoyed our jazz in the month of June,” Jim Wilson, board president said in a press release. “We are all pretty nostalgic about the June tradition, so we will kick-off our 37thyear by hosting the live stream on the originally planned festival opening date of June 18.”
The festival will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept, 27 at Brookhaven Village with blues artists Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers and Ghost Town Blues Band. The following Friday will be a jazz night, where the Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra will open for Lao Tizer at 7:30 p.m.
The festival will conclude at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, with bands the Max Ridgway Trio, the Marquis Hill Bracktet and headliner Shaun Martin. Live music will play until 10:30 p.m. each night.
Walschap said the organization will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow all regulations and rules to keep residents safe.
“We just want people to be safe and still enjoy some live music here in Norman,” Walschap said.
For more information, visit jazzinjune.org or visit the Jazz in June Facebook page.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.