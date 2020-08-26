The 37th Annual Jazz in June festival, which was rescheduled from the original dates in June to Sept. 17 through 19, will now be a one-night livestream event, set for Sept. 19, from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. and will be an online event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Jazz in JuneTember” livestream event will be broadcasted from the Norman Music Institute and can be viewed on the “Jazz in June” Facebook page, or listened to on KGOU, according to a news release.
Eric Walschap, chair of the programming committee for Jazz in June, said the board of directors met a couple months ago to float different ideas around on how to both provide a musical event for the people, but also help professional musicians.
“We threw out several ideas [including] a drive-in concert, where we would find a location and put up a giant board and have a band on stage, and project them behind the stage, and have people tune in with their vehicle radios to KGOU, but that didn’t pan out because we were worried about people following protocol,” Walschap said.
Walschap said the committee hosted a livestream jam on the original dates of the festival that went well, which influenced the decision to ultimately develop the plan for “Jazz in JuneTember.”
Walschap said The three featured artists for the event will be local blues group Dirty Red and the Soulshakers at 6 p.m., the Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra at 7:30, and at 9:00 p.m., the headliner will be the Grammy winning keyboardist from Snarky Puppy, Shaun Martin.
Dirty Red and the Soulshakers is a local group that played the festival years ago, and has nearly reached legendary status, Walschap said. He said he knows they will be crowd favorites and the blues crowd, which makes up a big portion of the crowd will really enjoy them.
The Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra is a group of around 20, which would be difficult to fit on any stage in their entirety when attempting to accommodate for social distancing, Walschap said. He said the plan is to have a drummer, bassist, guitar and keys combo on the stage, and rotate out featured horn players, depending on the tune.
Walschap said Shaun Martin was originally set to headline one of the nights for the festival, and is able to headline for the rescheduled date.
“Anyone who follows jazz at all has probably heard of [Snarky Puppy], and he’s one of their two featured keyboardists,” Walschap said. “He’s multi-grammy winning, has his own band and a bunch of albums as well and is just going to freakin[sic] kill it.”
Walschap said Martin will bring an all-star group of some incredible musicians with him and assumes there might actually be other Snarky Puppy members coming with him.
Even though the event will be viewed online instead of in person in front of thousands of people, Walschap said the caliber of artists and presentation will be high and hopes people tune in one way or another.
“If they have the time they should tune in on Facebook, because it’s going to be amazing quality music, with audio run by KGOU’s Jeremy Gossett, and it will be [broadcasted] on that radio station as well,” Walschap said.
