Norman reclaimed its title of City of Festivals Saturday night as Jazz In June wrapped up a successful weekend in Andrews Park.
Hundreds flocked to the park to have one more night of socializing and music in a setting free from reminders of the year that kept residents inside and away from friends. 2020’s Jazz in June was a virtual and radio-based affair.
Jazz in June Director of Programming Eric Walschap expressed gratitude for the chance to show off the program organizers built.
“There is nothing like the real thing in person,” Walschap said. “This lineup is 29 months in the making, so we’ve been building up this energy to try and produce this giant product, and we finally got to show if off.”
With mask mandates dropped, attendees were still keeping a distance from those they didn’t come with, but didn’t hesitate to run up to friends they hadn’t seen in months.
“Some people understandably are still little bit concerned, but we’ve also seen a pent up energy the audience has — they want live music,” Walschap said. “And for this to be outside and free, it has turned into a perfect blend for the crowd.”
Festival attendee Beth Rabtke said she is grateful for an event that offered a reason to get outside and see some live music.
“I’ve been coming to Jazz in June for 30 years, so I was glad to get out of the house,” Rabtke said. “I wish there were more people here, but I understand why some people stay at home.”
As she walked around collecting donations for the event and more people flooded the park, Logistics Director Kate Bierman said the night’s mood was festive and relaxed.
“Everyone is so excited to get back to festivals,” Bierman said. “I will say that I think that people have been selfishly waiting for Jazz in June to get back to Andrews Park. At this point in the evening, there are more people here than the last two night combined at Brookhaven.”
Bierman said the Jazz in June board feels the event happened without a COVID impact on the community.
“Lots of people have walked around saying they were so happy to be vaccinated and get back out into public, so we are really excited we are able to be the first festival to kick back off post COVID,” Bierman said.
But most attendees were just glad to have Norman inching closer to being back to normal.
“I am glad people are coming out, and I hope they will come out and support the Norman arts, because it is so important to the community,” Rabtke said.
