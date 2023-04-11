Cleveland County residents are invited to run later this month in support of an organization that works with developmentally disabled youth.
This summer marks the 10th anniversary of Camp Claphans, a summer program for kids and young adults between the ages of 8 and 20 with disabilities.
The camp, located at the J.D. McCarty Center, 2002 E. Robinson St., is named in honor of Cherokee Nation citizen and former OU and NFL football player Sammy Jack Claphan, who became a special education teacher in Oklahoma following his retirement from the sport.
The 5K fun run on April 22 costs $30 and the walk costs $25. Proceeds will fund a new playground at the center.
Families can attend an open house after the 5K to learn about the camp program. Former campers and counselors will be in attendance.
Summer camp activities include horseback riding, archery, arts and crafts, swimming, fishing and canoeing.
Bobbie Hunter, director of Camp Claphans, has worked at the center since 2012. She said the event not only raises money for the camp, it creates an opportunity for locals to see it up close.
Hunter said the camp makes a considerable impact in the lives of kids.
“Not a lot of people know much about the camp because we’re smaller and tucked away here on the J.D. McCarty Center grounds,” she said. “Whenever new campers come in and they apply, a lot of times, parents will ask if there’s a way they can meet (the staff) and see the camp to ease their minds a little bit and make them more comfortable bringing their kids in — and they get to see it, too.”
Hunter said kids with developmental disabilities will see their siblings go off to camps, but oftentimes, they aren’t accommodating to those of different abilities.
“It’s nice for them to have their own thing and be able to have a camp experience where they’re comfortable and their needs are met,” she said.
Norman resident Beth Glabas has sent daughter Kenzie to Camp Claphans since it started a decade ago. Before that, Glabas said Kenzie had only spent the night away at her grandma’s house.
Camp Claphans gave Kenzie a new kind of independence, Glabas said.
“It’s been a godsend,” she said. “Knowing she wasn’t going to be alone was part of why I was able to turn her loose. She was little then, and now she’s 20 years old.”
Through Camp Claphans, Glabas said her daughter has enjoyed outdoor activities and made new friends.
“She really looks forward to it,” Glabas said.
Those who wish to sign up and support the camp can visit jdmc.org/node/82 and click the “here” link.
