By all measures, Jerod Tate is a classical music superstar. The 50-something composer, educator, organizer and musician’s career is rich with accomplishment.
His original compositions have been commissioned and performed by prestigious symphony orchestras including San Francisco, Detroit and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Tate was born in Norman and is an enrolled citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. He’s the founder and artistic director of the Chickasaw Chamber Music Festival, an adjunct professor in the music school at Oklahoma City University and in 2023 will be composer in residence at the University of Oklahoma.
Tate will be guest composer and speaker in the second installment of the Norman Philharmonic’s 2022-2023 season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church.
He spoke to The Transcript on how that gig in his hometown came about.
“Dr. Zielinski reached out to me,” Tate said. “He was doing research on American Indian composers, found me and gave me a call.”
Zielinski is the Norman Philharmonic’s music and artistic director. He founded the symphony orchestra here in 2000.
Tate’s 2008 “Shakamaxon for String Orchestra” originally commissioned by the Philadelphia Classical Symphony will be performed by the Norman Philharmonic.
“It’s a work for all stringed instruments, violins, cellos, double bass, and was commissioned to honor the Lenape people who were originally from that area,” Tate said. “It’s very much a remembrance type of work.
"The first movement is slow and reflective of the time in which the Lenape lived there and particularly was dedicated to Chief Tammany who was a signatory to the land use treaty with William Penn.”
Shakamaxon’s second movement is celebratory and rhythmic, reflecting the traditional moccasin games played by the Lenape.
“It’s a game of chance very common through Indian country,” Tate said. “It goes by hand game, moccasin game or stick game. There’s tournaments all over the U.S. and Canada and it’s a deep part of our culture. There’s a Lenape song to go with it that I incorporated into the work.”
A band of Lenape ended up in Oklahoma and are the Delaware Nation headquartered in Anadarko.
“It’s a piece written in honor of my Lenape cousins,” he said.
Tate’s an enthusiastic individual and it’s readily apparent he relishes his work.
“I love everything that I’m doing,” he said. “There’s multiple aspects of my career that I really enjoy. I create new works for different people who are also excited about the development of American Indian composition in classical music.
"Along the way I also get to be in contact with many folks around the country and teach them about Indian country.”
Tate gives presentations and teaches students about what he does.
“It’s passing on the legacy,” he said. “There are American Indians involved in every major form of fine art. We have our own genre of American Indian art in all disciplines; choreography, literature, painting, of course, theater and filmmaking.
"I’m very proud to be involved in adding to the canon of symphonic and chamber music. We have many Native folks who teach kids those fine arts in a Native-based fashion and I get to do the same thing in composition. It’s an important part of my life which is rich, robust and exciting.”
Tate holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from prestigious universities in the upper Midwest.
He has been exposed to the world’s great cities but stays in Oklahoma because it is home and his family is here.
“This is a really cool time to be alive for everybody,” Tate said. “Distance and time don’t exist because we’re so connected electronically and it’s easy to travel. We live in a remarkable time because we have access to each other so well. Artists or anyone can easily settle anywhere that they want to.
"I choose this community and I’m very proud of Oklahoma and love the tribal and ethnic diversity here. I have lots of friends from different tribes and love raising my son in this environment.”
Tate is also proud of the Chickasaw Nation’s sterling presence in this state and how they partner with others to make every community better in a variety of ways. Tate brings that fine sensibility to the world when he’s been commissioned to write music.
“I really like to create a work that focuses on the tribal cultures local to that organization,” he said. “Basically I’m writing pieces in tribute to the tribes that are close to the commissioner, as a gesture to my cousin tribes and myself.
"Which then becomes a vehicle for that organization to learn more about that local tribal culture so they can become close and more connected. It’s a dream come true for me.”
The 17 program will include a selection from Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
It will be performed to accompany a 1958 era television production of ballet by the Martha Graham Dance Company which will be screened for the audience.
The concert will conclude with Andrés Segovia’s “Fantasia para un Gentilhombre” featuring guitarist Larry Hammett.
For more information, visit normanphil.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.