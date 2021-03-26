Norman Police Lieutenant Jessy Griggs settled into his new position this week with a small family-only promotion ceremony hosted Friday afternoon.
Griggs, who has been with the Norman Police Department for four and half years, said he applied for the promotion last year and has 10 years prior experience at the Lawton Police Department.
Griggs, who has aspired to become a lieutenant for six years, said he and his family are excited about his promotion. He said lieutenants are promoted when openings arise.
“They know I have been looking forward to the promotion for a while now, and they’re excited that all my hard work has paid off,” he said.
Griggs said he was previously served as a training officer, a patrol officer and in recruiting for NPD. His new duties will be working in Division 3 supervising about seven officers on the midnight shift.
Some of his certifications include instructorships in firearms, defensive tactics and fitness, and participating in Norman SWAT. Certifications from Lawton include interrogation and technical investigator, among others.
“I am excited to welcome Lt. Jessy Griggs to the department’s leadership team,” Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson said. “Jessy possesses the necessary leadership qualities, skills and personal drive to continue to move agency in a forward direction. We look forward to his leadership and innovation within the Patrol Division.”
Griggs said he is looking forward to setting a good example for the people he supervises and helping them be successful in their daily tasks.
“It is a very tough decision when promoting a new lieutenant due to the many talented officers we have at our department. Jessy Griggs had years of experience at another department before joining us here at Norman,” Chief Kevin Foster said. “This multi-faceted experience along with his ability to connect with and lead other officers, his extensive training and his proven work history is what gave him the edge in this process. We look forward to his leadership in this new role.”
In his free time, Griggs said he enjoys spending time with his wife and his five children, including two 2-year-old sons, sons ages 8 and 18 and a 17-year-old daughter. He enjoys playing video games with them, including role-playing games with his daughter.
“We’re big ‘Final Fantasy’ people in our house,” Griggs said.
He also enjoys shooting guns and staying active at the gym.
Griggs said he and his wife both previously worked for the city of Lawton, and now they both work for the city of Norman. His wife is senior program coordinator for the city’s parks and recreation department.
Griggs commended Norman’s department, and said NPD has a much stronger, more open bond with its community than Lawton’s department.
“We have good leadership and some of the best trained officers in the state. I like the fact that we have a strong sense of community policing and a culture to do whatever we can,” Griggs said. “We go to them and seek guidance. We have a good communication with the community.”
He said he is “super excited for the opportunity” to serve in the NPD’s leadership, adding that the main goal of policing is to help anybody in need.
