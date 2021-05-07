In 1978, Mark Rubin used some of his bar mitzvah gift money to purchase a banjo.
This was the genesis of a mighty musical dynamo that continues strong today, decades later.
Rubin was born in Stillwater and grew up in Norman. Much of his career has been based in Texas.
Rubin founded bluegrass and punk outfit Killbilly in Dallas circa 1987, and was bassist/sousaphonist for Austin’s genre-bending Bad Livers shortly thereafter.
Based now in New Orleans, Rubin has been creating music the last several years in part through solo project “Jew of Oklahoma.”
His latest recording is a potent 10-track album titled “The Triumph of Assimilation.” It drops June 1 on Rubinchik Records.
Much of the power of Rubin as a man, proud southern Jew and virtuoso musician can be attributed to his formative years in Norman.
“I started getting into music at Norman High School in the 80s playing tuba in the band,” Rubin said. “There was also a punk rock scene happening and I was playing bass guitar in garage bands.”
Norman was part of a punk rock circuit stretching from Chicago to Austin.
“Some seminal, important punk rock bands were going on,” Rubin said. “And we had the Flaming Lips here, who had a PA system they’d set up and run for free whenever bands would come to town. It was a stewing milieu of punk rock.”
Soon Rubin was attending the University of Oklahoma before he’d even graduated from high school, and was also part of the scene. He was playing in Jahruba’s Street People reggae band.
“Jahruba is a wonderful man,” Rubin said. “I think I was all of 15 when I started playing bass in that band. We’d play a Wednesday show and two frat parties on weekends. I was making more money than my parents combined, who were working at the Hillel Foundation.”
Rubin became one of the Flaming Lips’ road crew. Punk rock kids of the day disparaged Norman’s country rockers, including Terry “Buffalo” Ware, as “dirty hippies.” Now Rubin and Ware are pals.
Much of the punk rock ethos from those earliest days in Norman is vibrantly evident in Jew of Oklahoma’s new release, “The Triumph of Assimilation.” It’s not punk rock music, but there’s an unmistakably fierce and vital defiance in its sound that recalls the genre.
It’s also a highly personal album with salient Jewish content.
“This music is entirely in the spirit of what I was making in the punk rock bands playing at the American Legion Hall in Norman,” Rubin said. “Oklahoma is the forge of my fire. It’s the anvil with which I’ve sharpened my blade. I’m proud to say I’m an Oklahoman, proud of many of the values imparted there.
“Especially proud of our Native American population. But there’s also the recognition of the pain from what we’ve done to our Native American population. There’s a dichotomy. I have an adopted Native American brother in my family.”
Rubin’s family suffered the pain of anti-Semitism while living in Stillwater. His father stood up to these various outrages, setting a courageous example for his son.
“The Triumph of Assimilation”’s first two tracks are a one-two acidic punch. They’re adaptations of compositions by Polish-Yiddish poet Mordecai Gebirtig titled “A Day of Revenge” and “It’s Burning.”
Gebirtig was murdered by Nazis on June 4, 1942’s “Bloody Thursday” in the Krakow ghetto. The first song is ostensibly about exacting brutal retribution, but in a clever twist of tone, there is ultimately the very Jewish message of kindness, peace and love being the best revenge.
“It’s Burning” is a banjo-inflected clarion call to put out the fires of injustice as the flames rage across our nation.
Rubin’s masterpiece song, “The Murder of Leo Frank,” is bone chilling. It considers the brutal 1913 lynching of Jewish factory superintendent Leo Frank, a pillar of the Atlanta Jewish community, wrongly convicted of murdering a teenage female employee. It’s an ugly chapter in the American history of anti-Semitism.
“Songs like ‘Leo Frank’ are why I’m doing what I’m doing,” Rubin said. “The media of the day (1913), including a song titled ‘Little Mary Phagan’ by Fiddlin’ John Carson, and even contemporary narratives parrot this lie about Leo Frank. It’s a grisly, abysmal story and I think it’s important to set the historical record straight.”
Less heavy on the album is “Down South Kosher.” The tune is a gastronomic grin at our regional fondness for ham hocks and crayfish etouffee. As a kid, Rubin’s dad told him once that the pork chops at an Oklahoma barbecue were actually “pink veal.”
Rubin collaborates frequently with New Orleans’ Panorama Jazz Band. He enlisted them for the album’s concluding song, a jolly and endearing version of “Spin the Dreidel.”
Rubin distills his uniquely successful career to a word.
“Curiosity,” he said. “Simple curiosity. Part of growing up in an environment where you were not always made to feel welcome, you find a way to make yourself welcome and useful wherever you go.
“I developed some really good skill sets that way and became really curious. I also had a low tolerance for B.S. So I followed good manners, good music and people with good intentions. If you have all those things together in anything you do, good things will work out for you in the end.”
