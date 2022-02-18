The first major Jewish studies conference to come to Oklahoma will be held at the University of Oklahoma on two days, March 27-28.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 27 at the Thurman J. White Forum Building, 1704 Asp Ave., concluding with a dinner and keynote lecture at 6 p.m. at Headington Hall, 100 E. Lindsey St. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm at the Thurman J. White Forum Building on March 28.
The Schusterman Center for Judaic and Israel Studies at OU will host the 26th Annual Conference of the Western Jewish Studies Association in both an in-person and virtual format. The event, which is free and open to the public, is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities.
“We are thrilled to host the first major Jewish studies conference to come to Oklahoma,” said Schusterman Center Director Alan Levenson. “We will be showcasing Oklahoma humanities scholarship at its best to scholars and guests from around the world. The Schusterman family of Tulsa began supporting Jewish studies at OU 25 years ago, hoping to make Oklahoma a focal point of Jewish studies in the region. This conference is a culmination of that goal, and we are pleased to share it with all Oklahomans.”
Highlights of the conference will include special presentations by two OU faculty members. Andrew Porwancher, associate professor of classics, will deliver the keynote speech, titled “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton,” and Jill Hicks-Keeton, associate professor of religious studies, will present the plenary lunch talk, titled “The Museum of the Bible and the Politics of Interpretation.”
Registration is required to attend. Deadline for registration is March 10. For additional information or to register for the conference, visit judaicstudies.ou.edu or contact Levenson at 405-325-6501 or wjsaconference@ou.edu.
Funding for this program is provided in part by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities (OH) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of OH or NEH.