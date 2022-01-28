A federal court re-sentenced Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison Friday for his murder-for-hire conviction, reducing his sentence by just one year.
Joseph Maldonado-Passage — who goes by “Joe Exotic” and came to national attention after he was featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” — pled for leniency during his retrial. His new sentence was handed down Friday in Oklahoma City's U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
In 2019, Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison for twice trying to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin killed.
Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue, was an outspoken critic of Maldonado-Passage, who owned the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in south Oklahoma. The hit man Maldonado-Passage hired to kill Baskin was an undercover FBI agent.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July that Maldonado-Passage’s trial judge, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk, erred during his sentencing. The appellate decision came after Maldonado-Passage argued that his two murder-for-hire convictions should have been sentenced together, because “they involved the same victim and two or more acts or transactions that were connected by a common criminal objective.”
“Please don’t make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free,” Maldonado-Passage told the federal judge who re-sentenced him Friday, the Associated Press reported.
Baskin and her husband Howard also attended Friday's re-sentencing. Baskin told the judge she feared that if Maldonado-Passage was allowed to walk, he could pose a threat to her life.
Despite Friday’s blow to their case, the defense said they will continue fighting for a new trial, and hope to one day see Passage walk free.
“The defense submitted a series of attachments that showed excessive government involvement in the creation of the offense for which he’s been convicted,” attorney Molly Parmer told reporters after Friday’s hearing. “We are going to continue our post-conviction litigation, but we did preview for the court the evidence we have through our post-conviction investigation.”