Johnson Controls Inc. and ManpowerGroup US Inc. agreed to pay $40,000 and hire outside consultants to review their sexual harassment policies and procedures to resolve a sex discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced Thursday.
According to the lawsuit, Victoria Stafford, who was jointly employed by Manpower and JCI, worked at JCI’s Norman facility. Stafford said she told her Manpower onsite supervisor that a JCI employee was sexually harassing her.
According to the EEOC, the supervisor didn't help resolve the complaint and didn't interview Stafford regarding her allegations. After a confrontation, Stafford, a male employee accused of harassment and another employee who supported Stafford were suspended, and JCI fired Stafford one week later.
"Johnson Controls does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. The company denies the allegations and will continue to work to ensure that people are treated appropriately in the workplace," said Fraser Engerman, JCI director of global media relations.
Manpower, a temporary staffing agency, later placed Stafford in other assignments, but the EEOC said Stafford suffered significant wage loss and emotional distress.
The EEOC filed its lawsuit in September 2019 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma after attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement.
Judge Stephen P. Friot approved the two-year consent decree awarding $40,000 in monetary damages to Stafford. The decree also requires JCI and Manpower to engage outside consultants to review their discrimination and harassment policies, conduct annual training on sexual harassment and train appropriate personnel on how to investigate complaints of sexual harassment.
The EEOC's St. Louis District Office oversees Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and a portion of southern Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.