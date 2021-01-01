Jones Avenue will be closed to through traffic between E. Tonhawa Street and E. Main Street beginning Monday, January 4th for water line work. This closure is expected to last three weeks, weather permitting.
Cimarron Construction Company is replacing existing water lines along Gray Street, Tonhawa Street and various side streets generally from Flood Avenue to Porter Avenue. The project will install new 6, 8, and 12-inch water lines to replace the existing lines.
Questions or comments may be directed to Nathan Madenwald, utilities engineer, at 405.366.5426 or Nathan.Madenwald@normanok.gov.
