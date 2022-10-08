Editor’s note: This story is a profile on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister. A profile on Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt will run next week.
ADA — Joy Hofmeister admits her gubernatorial run is a longshot, but believes Oklahomans are ready for change, sick of political division and want a better future for their children — even if it means electing an “aggressively moderate” Democrat.
“Oklahoma is at a tipping point if we do not have leaders, a governor, who can understand and get the connection between education, health, infrastructure and great jobs in building a robust economy,” she said. “You cannot have one without the other.”
Hofmeister, who now serves as the superintendent of public instruction, caused shockwaves when she changed her life-long party affiliation from Republican to Democrat and said she planned to challenge incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is seeking a second term, for the Governor’s Office.
Her stump speech attempts to capitalize on growing anger and fear over the Republican-controlled Legislature’s school voucher proposal.
She points to sagging student outcomes hindered by years of inadequate public school funding, poor student wraparound support and lagging teacher pay.
And, she said she hears frequently of a growing resentment that rural Oklahoma is being left behind.
Rural areas still don’t have broadband access, she said, and the Department of Transportation prioritizes the urban core. Two-lane rural roads where the most deadly accidents occur remain neglected even while Stitt, she claimed, focuses on spending billions to expand a turnpike into Norman that nobody wants. Rural Oklahomans also struggle to access medical care, hospital and nursing homes, and have lagging health outcomes, she said.
Hofmeister said Oklahoma’s tribal nations have a $15.5 billion impact on the state’s economy each year, and are collectively the largest employer in the state, so she plans to work with the state’s next attorney general to enter new compacts following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which found that much of eastern Oklahoma remains reservation land. Questions about tribal sovereignty, including mineral rights and tax payments, are “before the courts now, and so those will be resolved.”
She said Stitt has run the state into the ground, and rather than work to unify people, is “sowing chaos and division and pitting neighbor against neighbor.”
“We’ve got to end the division and chaos that Gov. Stitt has been sowing and broken relationships that are driving our state into the ground,” Hofmeister said. She also told a group of state leaders at a forum in Seminole that she wants “to be a backstop to crazy.”
“I believe that Oklahoma needs to rebalance,” she said. “The extremes are not serving Oklahoma well, and I want to be a part of bringing Oklahomans more to the center, where we actually get things done, valuing faith and family and education and hard work.”
With just weeks to go, Hofmeister is traveling the state, trying to shore up votes. On a recent Tuesday, she met potential voters at a coffee house in Shawnee, attended a candidate forum in Seminole and visited a Mexican restaurant in Ada before a fundraiser in Tulsa.
Her stump speeches steer clear of her stance on abortion. She said she’s anti-abortion, but Stitt “represents an extreme law that is harming” and “is an assault on women and doctors.”
Abortion is a health care decision between a woman and her doctor, Hofmeister said. She believes Oklahoma’s abortion laws should be expanded to include exceptions for rape and incest. Also, laws criminalizing doctors who perform abortions and the provisions that encourage neighbors to sue each other for “a $10,000 reward” should be repealed.
And even as she was campaigning in Ada, Stitt signed a bill banning OU Health from providing gender transition services for transgender youth under 18. He also called for a statewide ban on such surgeries and hormone treatments.
When asked about it, Hofmeister said she needs time to examine the issue, but said added: “We need to be working to support the health of all Oklahomans, and we need to focus on those experts in the medical community, and we need less government intervention in the lives of patients with their doctors.”
Rachael Geiger, of Shawnee, brought her 21-month-old daughter to meet Hofmeister at the Shawnee coffee house. She said she once identified as a Republican, but now identifies as Democrat. She appreciates that Hofmeister is centrist, and likes her philosophy that Oklahomans have more in common than not.
As a mother of three daughters, including a second grader and kindergartener, she thinks “what’s going on in our school system right now is terrifying.”
Geiger’s children attend a school that is 97% free and reduced-priced lunch and 30% Native American. She said she’s seen firsthand the negative impacts the lack of legislative investment in public schools have had, both financially and on the curriculum.
She doesn’t like “the fact that we’re messing with people’s curriculum at the state level, not trusting the teachers that are actually in our schools to teach what our kids need to understand for our changing landscape.”
She’s also worried about Stitt’s plan to shift public money to private school vouchers.
“We need someone who understands education at the very top to be able to make sure that all our children get a good education, not just in the areas where it’s become homogenized,” she said.
Hofmeister said Stitt’s plan to divert public money to private schools is “a rural school killer” and dismantling public education will cause property values to plummet.
“Kill the school, and you kill the community,” she said.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, though, said he’s nicknamed Hofmeister “Joyless Hof-shyster” because of her political views, and is making T-shirts with the slogan.
“She’s the biggest shyster in Oklahoma,” he said. “She doesn’t stand for anything. She’s willing to say anything, do anything and become anything to get whatever she wants. What are you going to get with her? Is she a Democrat? Is she a Republican? Who knows. She’s whatever she needs to be.”
Humphrey, who has publicly endorsed Stitt, said Hofmeister served as state superintendent for eight years and robbed all the joy from the school children. He said, “look at the mess that a lot of our schools are in right now.”
He also said Hofmeister stands for everything his constituents are against. He believes she has meddled in local school board politics, supports “transgender issues” and has done nothing to prevent critical race theory from being taught in schools.
“If she’s in charge, we’re in for a disaster,” he said.
Hofmeister acknowledges that student outcomes appear to have dropped under her leadership, but says after noticing that students deemed proficient were graduating and then failing to be successful, she met with community leaders and teachers and asked if they’d prefer children graduate actually proficient in a subject and prepared to excel in higher education or their career path.
They made the standards more rigorous to be more truthful about proficiency, but the “really dramatic” plunge in scores also revealed learning gaps, she said.
“I often say that the world outside the classroom impacts the world inside every school house,” she said. “Having great teachers is going to be a key focus so that we can have great support, more individualized learning for our children. Without those supports, Oklahoma’s score will not rise, and we’ll continue to see fewer kids graduate prepared and ready.”
Hofmeister was the first in her family to go to college, but dropped out, got married, put her husband through Baptist seminary and only later got her degree from Texas Christian University in education.
Olivia Stevenson, of Shawnee, who turns 18 on Election Day, said she plans to vote for the first time. After hearing Hofmeister speak at the candidate forum, she said she’ll vote for her.
Stevenson, who is dual-enrolled at Shawnee High School and Seminole State College, said she likes Hofmeister’s plans to expand vocational school access.
“I know it’s an amazing program, especially coming from a place like Shawnee, where everyone there is low income,” she said. “We live in a rural area. It’s really hard to get jobs, so vocational schools just provide a great opportunity for a lot of people, and I think it’s a really good thing that she’s promoting that in her campaign.”
Hofmeister, who also chairs the state’s CareerTech board, said Stitt has threatened to roll the vocational program into high education. She said that move will block CareerTechs from expanding their reach and services and block them from working to meet local businesses’ workforce needs. It will also hamper the ability of more young people to move into work-based learning and apprenticeships.
She also said CareerTech needs more funding. Programs are not adequately funded and there are waiting lists to access agriculture training programs and other high-skill trades such as welder and electrician.
Hofmeister also said additional investment is also needed in regional universities and schools.
Billie Jean Floyd, of Ada, is a self-described “dyed-in-the-wool Democrat,” but said she has reached the point where she looks at the person, not the party, to evaluate what they stand for and what they plan to do in office. A former Democratic state senator and retired teacher, Floyd believes Oklahomans are beginning to realize that there’s more to the world than just being a member of a specific political party, and are asking questions.
“We need someone that can look at the problems that Oklahoma has and then find solutions,” Floyd said, “and I think she’s going to be that kind of person.”
Joel Canaga, of Shawnee, stopped to get coffee where Hofmeister was campaigning and stayed to listen. He said he was likely the only independent in the room.
“The way she brings her message is very clear,” Canaga said.
He said he’s leaning toward voting for her, but said there’s still 30 days left before Election Day.
He said Hofmeister spoke about improving the state’s education system, which he said is “not doing so well,” as well as improving infrastructure.
“Ultimately, it’s going to be the people that decide, but I don’t see us moving forward from where we’re at right now without getting her into a position of power and getting that message out there and putting some actions behind those words,” Canaga said.
