For now, Kelly Lynn represents Ward 3 on the Norman City Council. That could change Monday, however, when a judge is expected to decide whether Lynn continues in his current role.
The city alleges that Lynn violated state law when he accepted a judgeship in Wewoka and is attempting to remove him from office.
Lynn and his attorney, former Cleveland County District Judge Tracy Schumacher, contend he didn’t violate a law against holding dual offices because of an exception in the state Constitution.
Either way, Lynn’s name will appear on the ballot Tuesday when Wards 1, 3 and 5 are up for grabs. Lynn is facing a challenge from Bree Montoya Carson.
In Ward 1, candidate Austin Ball is on the ballot along with incumbent Brandi Studley, who dropped out of the race in early January.
In Ward 5, incumbent Rarchar Tortorello faces challengers Michael Nash and Cindi Tuccillo.
Polls across Norman will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters also will decide whether to support a nearly $354 million school bond proposal and who will replace Cindy Nashert on the school board.
Lynn hired Schumacher after a law firm hired by the city concluded last week that he violated state law when he accepted a judgeship in Wewoka.
The Spencer Fane law firm, citing an Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion, concluded Lynn cannot hold dual offices, and once he “accepts the new office the old one becomes vacant.”
The law firm indicated the City Council could remove Lynn or file a motion to ask the court to confirm that he should be removed.
Lynn told The Transcript he was asked to step down last week but said he had no intention of doing so.
Schumacher, meanwhile, said city Attorney Kathryn Walker told her the city was working on a motion for declaratory judgment, which had not been filed with the court as of Friday. The motion asks a judge to rule for one side or the other.
Schumacher has said her client should be allowed to continue serving on the council, adding she would ask a judge to act if the city doesn’t.
Schumacher notified the city and the law firm that a constitutional exemption allows municipal judges to hold other offices.
“The City’s position that Kelly Lynn cannot serve the people of Norman is clearly contrary to the express language of the Oklahoma Constitution,” she wrote.
“That language states in Article 7 section 11 (b) “No Justices or Judges, except those of Municipal Courts, shall engage in the practice of law nor hold any other office or position of profit under the United States or this State or any municipal corporation or political subdivision.”
Schumacher accused the city of playing politics with less than a week remaining before Tuesday’s council election.
Schumacher, who left the bench in 2017, also stated her client “believes this is a retaliatory response to his interest and participation in the State and Federal investigations that are ongoing in of the City of Norman Fire Department.”
“As a former elected District Judge of Cleveland County, I am never surprised by last minute political tricks,” she wrote. “The City of Norman is being used to try to influence the Ward 3 election which is scheduled for next week.”
