Associate Judge Thomas Baldwin denied the City of Norman’s motion to dismiss Friday in an ongoing lawsuit with the Fraternal Order of Police.
The FOP filed its suit July 2 after the City Council cut $865,000 from its proposed budget increase on June 16 and earmarked funds for community and mental health programs and a city auditor. The council’s action coincided with 11 hours of protests against racial disparity and police brutality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
The result of the council’s decision left nine unfilled police officer positions cut, despite increasing its overall budget by 0.034%, city financial services director Anthony Fransisco said in June.
Stan Ward, FOP attorney, argued the council acted unlawfully because of an insufficient meeting agenda and the budget reduction violated the voter-approved public safety sales tax.
The PSST became a permanent half-cent sales tax to staff 41 officers, 13 student resource officers and 30 firefighters.
The council violated the will of the people, Ward said, because the PSST was intended to increase, not decrease public safety officers, including school resources officers, as required in the ordinance language.
Attorney for the city, Rick Knighton, said the PSST ordinance reads that the position would be filled “if feasible” to give the city “room” in the event that sales tax growth declined. The city diverted $204,000 from the general fund in the fiscal year 2021 budget to the PSST to bring the fund to a zero balance in order to comply with state law.
Ward asked the court to deny the motion to dismiss and allow the discovery process to continue to determine how funds were spent in the PSST fund.
In the city’s motion to dismiss, it argued the meeting agenda met the Open Meetings Act requirement to inform the public. The agenda read, “Consideration of adoption of the fiscal year 2021 Norman proposed operating and capital budgets and the Norman Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Inc. budget with detailed annual plan of work.”
Knighton said the city’s budget is related to the NPD budget and was consistent with the agenda’s language. He cited case law during which a school board’s meeting agenda stated it would discuss and take possible action on extracurricular activities. During the meeting, the school board increased eligibility requirements. A judge in the case ruled the agenda language was sufficient, Knighton said.
Judge Baldwin asked Knighton if the council cut any other public service department budgets on June 16.
“Were firefighter’s budget reduced at that time?”
“No,” Knighton said.
“Any other public service entity (cut)?”
“No,” Knighton said. He argued the city has discretionary power to increase or decrease any city budget before it is adopted, according to state law.
Ward argued the council held a meeting that was intended to target the NPD but did not state that intention on the agenda. He further alleged other meetings act violations should be explored and accused the council of “orchestrating” the cut.
“This was preplanned, this was orchestrated and this was exactly what took place when the $865,000 defunding took place,” Ward said. “Now the mayor has called it a reallocation. However, a council member was truthful enough to say it was defunding but for purposes of motion to dismiss, those allegations are made in detail and it’s not proper at this time to try and say as a matter of law those allegations do not constitute cause of action.”
After a brief recess, Baldwin returned and denied the motion to dismiss. A non-jury trial has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 18.
FOP President Robert Wasoski said he was pleased the judge chose to look into the case more deeply.
“There’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes and that really needs to come out,” he said. “The council has done things they need to answer for and hopefully this will get us there when the case is heard.”
