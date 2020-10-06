A Cleveland County District Court judge denied a request Tuesday to halt the city’s most recent expansion of its mask mandate.
Co-founder of Unite Norman Sassan Moghadam filed for a temporary restraining order against the changes of the ordinance which extends masks to private homes.
The Norman City Council adopted changes to several ordinances, including the mask mandate and nuisance laws, on Sept. 24. People are required to a wear a mask at social gatherings of more than 25 people if social distancing is or cannot be maintained, the ordinance reads. It added masks as a violation for nuisance parties for its potential to be a “super-spreader” event, members of the council and mayor agreed during the meeting.
Moghadam’s attorney, Andrew Garrett, argued the changes went too far as a violation of private property rights and unwarranted searches under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He also argued that his client could be prohibited from hosting gatherings for the threat of prosecution.
“I think my client is going to have political fundraisers, social cause fundraisers and other things like that that he can’t do without violating the ordinance,” Garrett said. “My client abides by the law. He’s not one to just break the law and if he were to break the ordinance ... you’d have this constant threat over your shoulder.”
Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton argued there was no expectation that police officers would seek a search warrant on the basis of observing violations to the ordinance nor that a court would grant it.
Garrett argued there was no point in upholding an ordinance that is not enforceable.
Judge Lori Walkley asked Knighton if the penalty for breaking these city ordinances is a citation or jail time. Knighton said both were citation offenses.
Walkley said until there was threat of prosecution, she would not grant a temporary restraining order.
“At this juncture ... it’s not enough for a TRO (temporary restraining order). It may be sufficient for a temporary injunction. but until there is a threat of prosecution for me to stop that prosecution, a TRO is not issued,” she said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.