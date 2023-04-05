PURCELL — McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards heard arguments Wednesday from attorneys for the city of Norman and City Council member Kelly Lynn, at odds over whether Lynn violated state law by accepting a second job as a municipal judge.
Edwards will decide whether Lynn will serve out the remainder of his term as the council’s Ward 3 representative, which ends in July. He lost his re-election bid in February.
Lynn accepted a Wewoka judgeship in January, which prompted the city of Norman to take legal action to try to have him removed from the council.
The city has argued in court filings that Lynn cannot hold two offices at once and automatically forfeited his council seat when he accepted the second position, according to previous Oklahoma Supreme Court rulings.
Both sides argued motions for summary judgment and a motion to dismiss Wednesday in Purcell where Edwards presided on behalf of Cleveland County District Court.
At issue before the court was state law and provisions in the state constitution.
State law prescribes that unless an exception is noted in the statute, “no person holding an office under the laws of the state and no deputy of any officer so holding any office shall, during the person’s term of office, hold any other office or be the deputy of any officer holding any office, under the laws of the state.”
According to the state constitution, “no justices or judges, except municipal judges, shall engage in the practice of law nor hold any other office or position of profit.”
Lynn attorney Tracy Schumacher argued her client is within the provisions of the state constitution and state statute which “carve out” an exception for municipal judges.
For the city, attorney John E. Dorman told the judge that Schumacher misinterpreted the statute.
“That is a provision that prevents you, as a member on the bench, from engaging in private practice, from holding any other office and engaging in other business activities for profit while you sit on the bench,” Dorman said. “It only excepts municipal judges out of that specific provision.”
Dorman also pointed out that multiple opinions by the state Attorney General’s office find the position of a city council member and municipal judge are both defined as “offices” and that Lynn cannot be allowed to serve both.
Schumacher told the court that state law was designed to prevent two office holders from a conflict of interest, a matter absent in Lynn’s two positions.
“In the statute it says that someone can serve the dual roles unless there is a conflict,” she said. “There’s no accusation that being a city council member in the city of Norman and being a municipal judge in the city of (Wewoka) conflict.”
Edwards asked if the city believed Lynn’s positions posed a conflict, to which Dorman replied that it was not part of their argument.
The city attorney further argued the case of an appointed planning commissioner who accepted a municipal judgeship in another city.
“In that scenario, in that opinion, the attorney general said that that was not a carve out,” in the law, Dorman told the court. “The only exception is that you can be a municipal judge in more than one city.”
Edwards promised to take the arguments under advisement and would rule on the matter as soon as possible.
