Local commercial developer Sassan Moghadam was in district court this week, locked in a dispute with his lender, RCB Bank.
At issue is whether Moghadam defaulted on a mortgage in early 2021 and if RCB legally had the right to “accelerate foreclosure” on Madison Square, 480 24th Avenue NW in Norman, according to court records.
The bank contends Moghadam’s payments were late in January and February 2021 and no payment was received in March, which constituted a default on the loan.
By April 8, the bank filed a lawsuit to foreclose on the property.
Moghadam complains in court records that he had been negotiating to make interest-only payments until the note was caught up, and had no expectation of foreclosure until the bank took legal action.
On Thursday, during a motion hearing before Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, Moghadam attorney Robert Magrini argued RCB cannot legally accelerate foreclosure based on late payments and one nonpayment because the bank had allowed him to do so since 2017.
Numerous times, Moghadam has been allowed to pay well past the due date, the 10th of every month, Magrini said.
“Since 2017, 26 payments were accepted after the 10th of the month without objection ... weeks after the 10th all of them accepted,” the attorney told the judge.
“What that means is that the bank no longer demands strict compliance and if it chooses to do so, if it’s going to change the rules of the game, it must first give notice to the borrower.”
RCB’s attorney, Kyle Goodwin, said the bank notified Moghadam in email and with written notices of late payments and a default warning.
Magrini argued that doesn’t count.
“The notice required by law is the creditor must say, ‘Borrower, we are now demanding strict compliance of the payment terms’ for March 10,” he said. “March 11, you’re in default.”
Magrini also pointed out to the court that a bank employee testified under oath that he didn’t inform Moghadam or his staff that he failed to submit a request to his supervisors to consider interest only payments.
Goodwin argued there was an application for those lowered payments and it was denied.
“But even if it’s not (submitted), then it doesn’t matter because the request for interest only payments does not alter the payment obligations,” Goodwin said.
Balkman said he would take the arguments under advisement. As of Friday he had mot ruled on Moghadam’s motion for summary judgement. A non-jury trial is scheduled for July 18.
Moghadam is the founder of Unite Norman, a movement that sprang up in the summer of 2020 to recall several City Council members. The movement resisted COVID-19 mask mandates and other pandemic-related ordinances, including those restricting business operations.
