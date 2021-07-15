Judge Jequita Napoli — who many describe as a “staple” in Norman — will retire at the end of August, having left a substantial impact on the way local courts tackle substance abuse and mental health issues.
“She’s been a mentor, confidant and friend,” Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper said.
Napoli started the Cleveland County Anna McBride Mental Health Court in 2006. Effective July 1, the Cleveland County Adult Drug Court and Mental Health Court programs were renamed “Treatment Court” and “Wellness Court,” respectively.
But Napoli’s legacy did not change.
“She is someone I could always go to when I had a tough issue, legal or personal,” said Tupper, who succeeded Napoli as presiding judge over the court in late 2016. “She has a legacy in Norman, impacting thousands of lives, including children, the world’s most vulnerable population.”
Napoli, who has been on the bench since 1996, said the decision to start the mental health court came after she witnessed many people with a mental health diagnosis come through her courtroom.
“It’s an excellent program,” she said. “It was absolutely the right thing to do, and continues to be the right thing to do.”
The program was part of a growing national trend in the early 2000s to divert nonviolent offenders with mental health struggles from jail into treatment. Cleveland County’s mental health court was the fourth in the state to begin operations.
The court team consists of judges, assistant district attorneys, attorneys from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, licensed behavioral health professionals, psychiatrists, case managers, recovery support specialists and law enforcement personnel.
Two early team members were Catie Byrd and Andrea Worden, who each had nothing but positive comments about their time with Napoli.
“She is the hardest-working judge I have ever seen before,” Worden said. “She gives everyone, whether they are attorneys or simply the people having their case heard, the time and thought that they deserve. Cleveland County will really miss her.”
Worden served as defense counsel for the mental health court for several years, but returned to private practice.
Byrd, who is the pretrial release and misdemeanor recovery court coordinator at Oklahoma Court Services, said she first started working with Napoli in 2012 when she was assigned to the mental health court program.
Byrd said the most memorable takeaway from her time with Napoli was the strong work ethic Napoli helped instill in her.
“She was a perfectionist, and she expected a lot from you,” she said. “I know she has made a huge positive impression on me and everyone else she has met. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Judge Napoli.”
Byrd added that Napoli cared deeply about all the participants who went through the program.
“There were people who probably should have been terminated from the program at that moment, but Judge Napoli gave them another chance,” she said. “Many of them went on to graduate and have maintained their sobriety.”
Though she’s only known Napoli for about two years, Avery Butner, Napoli’s secretary-bailiff, said that time was enough for her to build a meaningful experience and relationship with the judge.
“It’s been a real great pleasure working for Judge Napoli,” she said. “She’s so kind, compassionate, and thoughtful. No matter how busy she is, she is always available to answer my questions and just help me understand and share her knowledge. I’ve learned a lot from her, and couldn’t have asked for a better boss.”
As for post-retirement plans, Napoli said she and her husband Albert plan to do some traveling. She also hinted at the possibility of serving as an active retired judge to help around the state.
Napoli’s last day will be Aug. 31. Bridget Childers has been selected to fill the judicial vacancy.
Napoli is a Normanite through and through — she graduated from Norman High School in 1975, then completed her undergraduate and law education at the University of Oklahoma.
She wanted to leave on one final note.
“It’s just been a remarkable privilege to serve our community in this way for such a long period of time,” she said. “It is a great community we live in. I perhaps have seen a larger segment of people struggling in the community, but it has been a privilege to be here and to do what I could to bring resolution to issues in Cleveland County.”