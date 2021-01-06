A judge has issued an order in a contentious recall lawsuit between a city councilor and the founder of a group committed to seeing her recalled, court records showed Wednesday.
District Judge Lori Walkley sided with Sassan Moghadam, co-founder of Unite Norman, that Ward 3 Alison Petrone should have served him notice of her lawsuit as the party who filed for her recall, Walkley's order reads.
Moghadam’s attorney, retired judge Steven Stice, previously argued in a motion to dismiss that Petrone should have named Moghadam as a defendant in her September lawsuit against the city clerk, and should have served him notice of her protest to the recall petition signatures.
“It is clear from the pleadings that Plaintiff (Petrone) has failed to comply with the requirements of (Title) 11, (Section) 15-104,” Walkley’s order reads. “That provision requires not that the Plaintiff name the parties who filed the petition as parties but that Plaintiff serve written notice of the protest upon 'the parties who filed the petition.'”
Walkley did not dismiss the case on the grounds that Moghadam was not notified, but ordered Petrone to do so.
“...this Court directs Plaintiff (Petrone) to serve the parties who filed the petition within 10 days,” Walkley's order reads.
While Walkley said Moghadam did not have legal standing to file a motion to dismiss, she did invite him to file a request to intervene.
“Sassan Moghadam is not a named party to this action and has not sought leave to intervene in this matter,” her order reads. “As such, he currently has no standing...to file a motion to dismiss. The issues raised by the pleadings herein clearly indicate that there are underlying factual and legal issues as it relates to whether Moghadam is a 'real party of interest' as it relates to this matter. As such, the appropriate method for Moghadam to interject himself into the instant litigation is to request to intervene.”
Unite Norman's role in the lawsuit has been questioned by Petrone's attorneys after the group’s attorney Glenn Coffee filed a motion to intervene in October. They argued Unite Norman did not have legal standing to be heard by the court because it was not a legally formed organization nor was it a registered voter. Coffee argued Unite Norman was made up of registered voters in the ward and should be heard.
As to Unite Norman's request to intervene, Walkley has set a hearing on the motion for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Stice told The Transcript Wednesday that he will file a motion for his client to intervene.
“The good thing that comes from this is—the case has just been sitting there. So, we forced the issue now that this thing needs to be litigated,” he said.
The timing of the lawsuit falls just before Petrone's regular election in February. If recalled in a May 2021 recall election, she would be removed for the remainder of her current term. However, Petrone would still be permitted to take office in July if she wins the election, according to the city charter, The Transcript has previously reported.
Petrone's attorney Barret Powers, of the Norman Wohlgemuth Law Firm, declined to comment on the judge's ruling.
