There is enough evidence for a first-degree murder trial to proceed against two teens, Cleveland County Special Judge Steve Stice ruled during a preliminary hearing Monday.
Norman police officers testified Monday that they apprehended Ivan Lawrence Myers, 18, and Chloe Mikyla Moseley, 19, fleeing the scene of a Feb. 12 shooting at the Twin Creek Village Apartments.
According to an affidavit, Walker Pitchlynn was robbed and shot at least five times inside his vehicle Feb. 12 at the apartments located at 1300 Creekside Drive.
According to a 911 call from Pitchlynn's phone played during the hearing, a man and a woman demanded that Pitchlynn give them money. Pitchlynn replied that he would if they'd leave him alone.
Pitchlynn underwent emergency surgery but later died from his wounds at Norman Regional Hospital.
Myers and Moseley were found by police about a half-mile south of the crime scene, NPD Det. Brian Franks reported. They ran through a nearby creek, where a discarded gun was later discovered.
NPD Det. Larry Charles Anderson said he heard a dispatch about the suspects, one of which was identified as a tall man in a white shirt and dark pants. Anderson quickly arrived at the scene and heard someone shout “stop,” then seconds later saw and apprehended Myers when he saw him emerge from the tree line.
Anderson said Myers responded to verbal commands for him to lie on the ground with his arms behind his back.
During the hearing, Norman Police Officer Christopher Montague said he responded to shots fired and went to the suspects' last known location at a cul de sac by 12th Avenue and Northeast Classen Boulevard.
Montague said he and Officer Michael Lauderback saw Myers in a creek and chased him. Montague said he saw Moseley sitting in the creek crying and screaming and ordered her to stay put as he pursued Myers.
Later, Montague said he returned to Moseley, then questioned and arrested her.
NPD Det. Tara Casillas, who interviewed Moseley after she was arrested, testified that Moseley told her she took two Xanax bars that morning but told investigators she was sober for the interview.
Cusialiss said Moseley claimed she couldn't remember certain details because she had taken Xanax, but she believes Moseley didn't want to be truthful.
Kevin Findlay, Moseley’s attorney, asked Cusialiss if Moseley was drug tested before her interview. She said no but saw no behavioral signs of Moseley being under the influence.
Cusialiss said Moseley initially withheld Myers' name and changed her story multiple times.
Cusialiss said Mosely confirmed that Myers pulled a gun on Pitchlynn, although she didn't use his name. Later, she admitted to demanding that Pitchlynn hand over the money, because she didn't want him to be shot.
During an interview, Myers initially denied having a gun, then later confessed to stealing a silver and pink gun from his grandmother and disposing of it, Franks said.
Anderson said a search began for the gun, and he spotted the gun in the creek bed near where Myers was arrested.
Franks said he doesn't recall the gun being analyzed for prints or a serial number, and neither suspect was tested for gunshot residue.
Franks said Myers confessed to the murder after earlier asking for a lawyer.
Franks said Myers admitted to seeing money in Pitchlynn's wallet, getting out of the vehicle and pointing the gun at the victim.
Franks said Myers told him Moseley approached them and punched Pitchlynn, who returned the punch. Myers then said he shot him and claimed Moseley wasn't involved.
Cusialiss said Moseley later admitted to slapping Pitchlynn.
Franks said Myers told him pulling the trigger was stress relief and he intended to shoot Pitchlynn.
Troy Cowin, Myers’ attorney, said the confession isn't valid because his client could have been under the influence at the time.
While Franks and Cusialiss were interviewing Moseley, Franks said Myers fell over while sitting in the interview room. He was then sent to Norman Regional HealthPlex.
Franks said he heard other officers mention that Myers had suffered a possible overdose but couldn't confirm the drug because medical records hadn't been obtained yet.
Franks said he had no reservations about interviewing Myers because the hospital had sent Myers with fit-for-incarceration papers and Myers didn't appear to be under the influence.
In closing statements, Cowin said Myers' confession is the only thing tying Myers to the murder, and his confession is questionable.
Pattye High, state attorney for the prosecution, argued that Myers chose to speak to Franks, so the confession needs to be considered.
Findlay said Myers' confession shouldn't be used against Moseley, and he called her identification as shaky.
High said Moseley confirmed that she was present at the time of the shooting and enough evidence exists to bind her over for trial.
Stice sided with the state and accepted 13 pieces of evidence. He set the accused for formal arraignment with District Judge Michael Tupper. The date was unavailable at press time.
Moseley and Myers are being held at the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center. Bond is set at $1 million each.
Reese Gorman contributed to this article.
