A judge Tuesday dismissed an emergency order of protection for a woman who accused an OU football player of assaulting her, threatening her with a gun and stalking her.
Cleveland County Special Judge Bridget Childers dismissed the order when the woman failed to appear for a hearing. The player, tight end Keith Parker, appeared in court with his attorneys.
In her petition for an order of protection, the woman referred to Parker as her boyfriend and stated they lived together.
She wrote they argued on Oct. 24, and when she packed her belongings and tried to leave he “pulled me back into the house by my hair and said ‘you always trying to leave.’”
The woman also wrote about another argument, when she alleges that Parker took her phone out of her hand and threw it at her before retrieving a gun from the bedroom.
“I am looking for my wallet, as I am doing that I hear him cock the gun back and that’s when I found my wallet and my keys,” she stated. “He comes out of the room with the gun at his side and says ‘get the (expletive) out of my house.”
The woman spoke with police and “the police took pictures of my bruises,” she wrote in the petition.
Parker, is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end who joined the Sooners this season after transferring from Missouri. He has played sparingly this season.
The woman filed a petition against Parker on Nov. 15, two days after Norman police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Chalmette Drive.
In her petition, the woman wrote Parker woke her up at 3:45 a.m. in a rage and told her to “get out so I can get some ... .” He threatened to beat her up and when she called her mother he “came running towards me very aggressively and started swinging on me and I balled up in a fetal position.”
“I felt about 6 punches to my right and left thigh area,” she wrote.
After speaking with the woman, an officer “submitted a warrant request for the suspect, due to him not being on scene,” according to a police report.
Police did not arrest Parker, but presented a domestic abuse charge and an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge to District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s office for consideration.
Reached Tuesday, Mashburn said he waiting on some more information from the woman and had not decided whether to charge Parker with a crime.
Greg Dixon, one of the attorneys representing Parker, had little to say about the allegations following the judge’s dismissal.
“I want this young lady and this young man to move on and move past this,” Dixon said.
