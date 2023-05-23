A Cleveland County prosecutor painted a picture Tuesday of a defendant who did not deserve to be walking the streets after being charged with the rape and murder of Moore High School senior Madeline Bills.
First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin, during a video arraignment for defendant Chace Cook, called Cook “a threat to the community and to all females that probably know him.”
“This defendant is a continuing threat to the community,” Austin told Special Judge Lori A. Puckett, as Bills’ parents looked on. The prosecutor cited video and cell phone evidence along with physical evidence placing Cook at the crime scene.
Puckett agreed with Austin, and set Cook’s bond at $5 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for June.
Cook, 19, faces one count each of first-degree rape and first-degree murder. Prosecutors in District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s office allege Cook killed Bills while he sexually assaulted her.
According to Moore police investigators, the result of an autopsy performed by the state Medical Examiner’s officer “revealed findings of strangulation.”
“The manner of death is homicide due to strangulation,” investigators reported in a court affidavit.
Bills, 18, was found deceased in her home on April 22. An honors student, she had signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Northeastern A&M College in the fall. She would have graduated Tuesday night.
“Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister, Madeline Marie Bills,” a statement from the family read. “No family should have to endure such a terrible tragedy.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and compassion our family has received from so many in our community. Our family believes this is a direct reflection of the love, light and positive energy that Madeline poured into others throughout her life.”
The family has started the Madeline M. Bills scholarship fund in her memory, and the link can be found at MadelineBills.org.
“We want Madeline’s life to be forever defined by how she lived, loved, and the countless ways she uplifted everyone,” the family continued. “We want her to be remembered for all she gave her friends and family. She was a beautiful soul and a beloved child of God.”
“We will seek justice for Ms. Bills’ death as he life was cut way too short,” Mashburn said in a news release. “She was a graduating senior and had plans to attend college.
“I want to extend my condolences to Ms. Bills’ family and friends. It is my office’s job to represent those who have been the victims of crime, and so my office will seek justice for Ms. Bills and work to honor her name.”
Mashburn is “strongly considering” the death penalty but has yet to make a decision, according to a spokesperson.
Cook was jailed Friday in Cleveland County after deputies picked him up near Chicago, Illinois, where he waived extradition.
He is a 2022 graduate of Moore High, and played basketball for the school, Moore Public Schools spokesperson Anna Aguilar told The Transcript.
When Puckett asked Cook Tuesday if he had an attorney, the defendant, dressed in red jail clothes, told the judge “I hired one. David Slane.”
Reached Tuesday, Slane, an Oklahoma City-based criminal defense attorney, painted a very different picture of Cook.
“He seems like a very nice young man,” Slane told The Transcript. “He seems to come from a good family.”
Slane said Cook’s mom and sisters hired him over the weekend. He cautioned the public against rushing to judgment in the case.
“Remember, this young man is innocent until proven guilty,” Slane said, adding that it’s too early for him to make an assessment of the case.
Previous relationship
According to a court affidavit, family members found Bills dead in her bedroom, a converted pool house in the backyard of a residence she shared with two adult brothers in the 3000 block of Morning Glory Street.
“Observations made at the scene led investigators to believe the victim was also likely a victim of rape,” a Moore police detective reported. “Through interviews we learned the victim had a previous relationship with Chace Cook and she had previously informed friends she was so scared of him she planned to to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her.”
Cook was telling people he had joined the Navy and was currently in California for training, police reported.
With the help of traffic cameras, investigators determined Cook’s vehicle was traveling within the city of Moore “approximately two miles from the victim’s residence,” on the night of April 21.
Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor of the victim showed an unknown subject climbing the victim’s fence and entering the backyard at 6:38 a.m. April 22, according to the affidavit.
“Further review of the video revealed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle drove in front of the victim’s residence at approximately 0634 hours,” the detective reported.
On April 25, police interviewed Cook, who claimed he drove the vehicle to Galveston on April 16 to train to become a Navy Seal and did not return to Oklahoma until April 23, according to the affidavit.
During a search of Cook’s vehicle, police recovered his cell phone, which provided additional evidence placing him at scene, and collected a DNA sample before concluding the interview.
“Cook’s DNA matched the DNA obtained from swabs taken during the initial on-scene investigation and during the autopsy of the victim,” police reported in the affidavit.
A review of Cook’s cell phone search history revealed, at approximately 7:21 a.m. on April 22, he searched “how long does a rape victim have to press charges,” investigators reported.
“At approximately 12:53 hours on Aril 22, 2023, Cook searched “what happens if strangled for a long time,” investigators reported in the affidavit. “It was further discovered, on April 18, 2023, Cook searched “chloroform,” “how long does chloroform take to put someone to sleep,” and “how long does chloroform take to make someone fall asleep when injected.”
On May 1, Moore police issued a warrant for Cook, who was taken into custody in Chicago, according to news reports.
He is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center, records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.