In a split decision, plaintiffs in an open meeting lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will receive all communication among the agency’s board members, its executive director and the governor following a judge’s ruling Thursday.
Norman resident and local attorney Stan Ward filed a lawsuit against OTA in May after he and some 200 residents accused the agency of insufficiently informing the public about turnpike projects in Cleveland County on its January and February meeting agendas.
OTA plans to build a turnpike, known as the south extension, in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed in east Norman.
Judge Timothy Olsen sided in part with Ward, who asked him to deny OTA’s request to limit the disclosure of discovery documents, his order indicated late Thursday.
While the OTA asked the judge to limit the discovery to just two items on the agendas, Olsen found that the state’s Open Meeting Act applies to the entire decision-making process, according to a 1981 court case.
“Therefore, the issue of whether the board and or OTA acted informally without complying with the requirements of the Open Meeting Act may not be able to be resolved by simply examining the agendas,” his order reads. “Therefore the plaintiffs are entitled to discovery.”
In addition to the communications, discovery also grants communications among those parties, but only for the south extension in the plan, which will connect from Driving Forward’s Kickapoo Turnpike at Interstate 40. It also includes communications regarding Driving Forward, OTA's 2016 plan.
From phone calls and videos, memos and letters, to emails, texts and other “correspondence,” Ward’s legal team will have access.
Exceptions
Exceptions to the judge’s order will mean documents will be “initially” protected.
Ward and his legal team will not be allowed to discover the list of people who have worked on the south extension project, services provided by all engineering or consulting firms, amounts paid to each firm, broad requests concerning the financing of the south extension or contracts and communications with Poe & Associates, an engineering firm with whom OTA has contracted.
They will also not be allowed to obtain all documents related to the routes discussed nor all documents related to the Driving Forward, which OTA announced in 2016, and ACCESS, OTA’s current proposed program.
Co-counsel Richard Labarthe said he was pleased with the judge’s decision, and speculated the partial ruling in their favor was to speed the case along to a trial slated for December.
“It was a split decision, and maybe in his wisdom, Judge Olsen wanted to keep this on course,” Labarthe said. “We feel like it’s more than adequate, it should be, because he’s letting us have all the authority’s internal communications pertaining to the Kickapoo [turnpike] extension ... likewise we also have of course on the south extension.”
In Ward’s favor, the judge has previously granted that depositions will also proceed after he ruled against OTA’s motion to stay the case.
“The good news is we get to depose each and every board member, we get to depose their representative who counsel for the OTA will tell me will be [OTA Deputy Director] Joe Echelle, and we get to depose Executive Director [Tim] Gatz,” Labarthe said. “We don’t have a lot of time, and we need to get the documents right away. We’ve reached out to opposing counsel to get that process moving, and we hope to know more about that tomorrow.”
Labarthe said the order is in effect immediately, but if further motions delay the case, they will be prepared to address it.
“We’ll file motions to compel,” he said. “Again, our entire premise is that we’re willing to do this quite rapidly on a short fuse because if we’re right, it's only fair to let the authority go back to the start and come out of the box the right way, allow comment and so forth.
"We thought they would like that, but if [delays] keep occurring, we want to be clear that won’t be on us. We’re doing everything conceivable to make this thing move. We think there needs to be finality, reasonably, quickly.”
A plaintiff in the lawsuit and Norman City Councilor for Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello said it’s a win for the residents who will be most affected by the proposed turnpike.
“The citizens have the right to know, in detail, how the decision was made,” he said. “Voters should consider their opportunity for public input. We need to hear the background, the history of what these guys were doing, and when they were doing it.”
OTA has argued before Olsen that the Oklahoma Supreme Court is the sole venue to hear matters related to turnpike projects.
The agency filed an application to ask the high court to assume jurisdiction on Sept. 8. Labarthe said he intends to file an objection to the application today.
