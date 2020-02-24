breaking alert featured
District Judge Jeff Virgin has ruled the petition filed by Norman residents to rescind a tax district agreement is invalid.
Virgin took exception to the gist, or summary, of the petition as being insufficient to fully inform voters of the petition’s intent and consequences.
The petition challenged an agreement reached during the Nov. 26 city council meeting between the City of Norman and developers of the University North Park tax increment development district. The agreement adjusted terms of the TIF project plan.
Four former Norman mayors filed a protest in Cleveland County District Court in early January, taking exception to the petition.
The lack of an appropriate title and election date dispute were not enough to reject the petition “in and of themselves”, the judge said Monday. His ruling to toss out the petition stood primarily on an insufficient gist.
Petitioner Stephen Ellis, whose attorneys argued his case, said he was not sure if he would file an appeal until he had spoken with his counsel.
This story will be updated with more details.
Dr. Roger Slatt, age 78, of Norman, Professor of Geology at the University of Oklahoma, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman. Share condolences online at www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com.
David Carlton Cotten, 53, of Norman passed away on February, 22, 2020. Services are currently pending with Tribute Memorial Care of Norman. Online condolences/memories may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).
Carol Tweed Claflin, Broken Arrow, 73, passed 2/11/2020. Visitation, 6-8PM, 2/27/20, Tribute Memorial Care, 708 24th Ave., Norman. Celebration of Life, 10AM, 2/28/20, Immanuel Baptist Church, 1777 E. Robinson Street, Norman. Burial to follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery. (www.tribute.care) 405.292.4787.
