Petition supporters gather Feb. 24 for a rally outside the Cleveland County Courthouse to make their voices heard about a tax district agreement. The petition and a legal protest were heard in Judge Jeff Virgin’s court. (Mindy Wood / The Transcript)
District Judge Jeff Virgin has ruled the petition filed by Norman residents to rescind a tax district agreement is invalid.

Virgin took exception to the gist, or summary, of the petition as being insufficient to fully inform voters of the petition’s intent and consequences.

The petition challenged an agreement reached during the Nov. 26 city council meeting between the City of Norman and developers of the University North Park tax increment development district. The agreement adjusted terms of the TIF project plan.

Four former Norman mayors filed a protest in Cleveland County District Court in early January, taking exception to the petition.

The lack of an appropriate title and election date dispute were not enough to reject the petition “in and of themselves”, the judge said Monday. His ruling to toss out the petition stood primarily on an insufficient gist.

Petitioner Stephen Ellis, whose attorneys argued his case, said he was not sure if he would file an appeal until he had spoken with his counsel.

This story will be updated with more details.

