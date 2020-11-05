Chief District Judge Thad Balkman issued an order Thursday for parties in two recall lawsuits to comment on whether he should recuse or preside over both cases.
The order is directed to two co-founders of Unite Norman, Sassan Moghadam and Russell Smith, and Ward 3 council member Alison Petrone, who are suing the city clerk regarding the number of signatures to recall Petrone and Mayor Breea Clark.
Unite Norman formed to recall odd-numbered ward officials and the mayor earlier this year. The group submitted enough signatures to recall Petrone, but she filed a lawsuit to challenge the validity of some signatures and to challenge the clerk’s verification process. The city has since declared that several other signatures should have been struck and declared the Petrone petition fell short of the minimum requirement. Unite Norman contends it turned in enough signatures for Clark despite the clerk’s report, which states it fell short.
The recusal hearing for both lawsuits is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Oklahoma State Ethics Commission records show Robert Castleberry, Ward 3 resident and Unite Norman committee member, is Balkman’s campaign treasurer.
Castleberry said he had not spoken to Balkman about the matter, but confirmed he is the treasurer for his campaign.
“I don’t think that’s to the level to recuse yourself,” Castleberry said. “If I was a contributor, I could understand. I’m not a donor for his campaign; I’m not doing an audit, and he hasn’t had any activity for two or three years.”
Campaign finance records show no change in the balance since 2018. Castleberry does not appear as a donor nor does he appear on the expenditure reports.
The order cites rule 2.11 of the Oklahoma Code of Judicial Conduct, which includes about a dozen reasons a judge may choose or be forced to recuse. It states judges must disqualify themselves if the judge believes his or her impartiality “might be reasonably questioned,” has a personal bias concerning a party or personal knowledge of the facts in the case.
The rule also requires recusal if the judge knows or learns by “means of a timely motion” that a party, a party’s lawyer or the law firm of a party’s lawyer has made aggregate contributions to the judge’s campaign within the previous four years in an amount a reasonable person would believe could affect the fairness of the judge’s consideration of a case.”
Petrone declined to comment. Smith did not return a request for comment.
